I am often asked, “On what subject would you prefer to preach more than any other?”
The answer is simple! The love of God! I suppose this is true because I personally feel in my heart of hearts that God loves me with a love that transcends my ability to understand.
Some say that there is a little boy inside every man. I know I often look at the subject of the love of God from a child’s perspective. No matter the age of a true believer, it is a warm and wonderful reality that, like a child, we are held close to the heart of our Heavenly Father in an embrace that will not let us go.
I often mention my lifetime friend, Dr. Dolphus Price. He was a man’s man with a tenacity of life unparalleled in his peers. I heard him remark many times that his favorite song was “Jesus Loves Me.” You will never hear a greater truth than:
Jesus loves me! this I know
For the Bible tells me so;
Little ones to Him belong,
They are weak but He is strong.
Yes, Jesus loves me! …
The Bible tells me so.
The verse of scripture most quoted and most memorized by believers worldwide is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Perhaps the most moving account of God’s love in a troubled life has been the great classic, “The Love of God,” written by Frederick M. Lehman and set to music in 1917. Dr. Lehman was so moved by a sermon on the love of God that the following day, as a day laborer in a packinghouse, he began jotting down words centered on this great theme. He hurried home that evening, arranged the words into the first and second stanzas, and composed a melody to fit them. After futile attempts to compose the third stanza, he remembered a poem printed on a card he had used as a bookmark.
The writing on the card explained the poem: “These words were found written on a cell wall in a prison some 200 years ago. It was not known why the prisoner was incarcerated. Whatever the circumstances, it was apparent the love of God had touched his heart.”
In later years, Alfred B. Smith researched the origin of this last stanza and found it to have been written around the year 1,000 by Meri Ben Isaac Mehoria — a Jewish Rabbi. The song, and especially the third stanza, has captured the vastness, depths, and heights of the love of God:
Could we with ink the ocean fill,
And were the skies of parchment made,
Were ev’ry stalk on earth a quill,
And ev’ry man a scribe by trade;
To write the love of God above
Would drain the ocean dry;
Nor could the scroll contain the whole,
Tho’ stretched from sky to sky.
O love of God how rich and pure!
How measureless and strong!
It shall forever more endure,
The saints’ and angels’ song.
There are times when language cannot capture the thought of a truth.
I John 4:8 says, “God is love.”
This verse is as difficult for mortals as trying to dip the ocean dry or hug a mountain, or count the stars.
The verse does not say, “God has love.”
It says, “God is love.”
The ocean doesn’t have water; the ocean is water. God possesses love, but that is not what is taught. The verse is not identifying an attribute of God; it is explaining a synonym for God — God is love.
Nestled between the two greatest chapters of the New Testament, that explains the purpose and guidelines of scriptural gifts, is the great love chapter of I Corinthians 13. In Paul’s writings, he gives four lists of approximately 20 different gifts. The gifts are given supernaturally and are intended as tools in the building of the body of Christ and not as toys to be played with and abused as the Corinthians were doing.
In the midst of these weighty doctrinal treaties, Paul drops the bombshell of 13 verses that render the gifts useless and inoperative without one ingredient — love. In our King James text, the word “charity” is used. The word is a transliteration of the Latin Vulgate translation coined to describe Christian love. Eros, from which we get the word, “erotic,” is never found in the New Testament. Its selfish appetitive love could never describe the selfless giving of God’s love. The word “agape” can best be described as non-reciprocal. It gives expecting nothing in return. Its attributes are listed in I Corinthians 13:4-7:
Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,
Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil;
Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth;
Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.
Throughout my life, I have been the recipient of love. My parents, my wife, my children, and countless others along the way have bathed me in this wonderful commodity. However, no one has or can love me as God does. When I was unlovely … He loved me. When I was at enmity with Him … He loved me. Though incapable of adding anything to Him … He loved me. Before I was … He loved me.
After examining and enjoying every available word related to this subject, I admit I don’t quite understand it. I sometimes get a little glimpse — a flash of its brilliant light. I sometimes feel the mist of its mighty falls and there comes into my life just enough that though I cannot comprehend it fully, I want it in full measure.
If I had to sum it in one sentence, it would be: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Dr. Jack Scallions serves as pastor emeritus of Fairview Baptist Church in Athens.
