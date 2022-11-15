ALCOA – Molly Masingale could not have asked for a better set of presents for her 17th birthday – the start of basketball season, a little revenge and a dominating individual and team performance.
The junior All-State standout dropped 32 points in the season opener to pace McMinn Central, which seized control with an 11-0 run late in the first quarter and never let it go all the way to a statement 66-44 win Tuesday at Alcoa High School over the hosting Lady Tornadoes.
“I’m excited for the season, and I’m ready,” Masingale said. “I think the girls were all ready. This year we’ve got a type of chemistry that a lot of teams don’t have, and I think that will carry us far like we want to.”
The Chargerettes (1-0) avenged last year’s defeat in the Class 2A sectional round to the Lady Tornadoes, a loss that had kept them out of the state tournament for a sixth straight year. And it is a match-up that Central could see again in this season’s sectional, or at state.
“It’s satisfaction, for sure,” Masingale said. “We came into this game with a chip on our shoulder. We wanted revenge. We were going out there saying we’re going to play the hardest and we did.”
Alcoa (0-1) returns all key players from last year’s state semifinal team, while the Chargerettes are tasked with replacing six graduated seniors from last year. But it was Central, on the road, looking like the more poised unit Tuesday – and a more athletic one than last year. That helped on defense, too, as Central forced Alcoa into 19 turnovers.
“We’re more athletic, and that gives us a chance to get up and down the floor a little bit more, and it gives us a chance to guard somebody more,” said Johnny Morgan, who began his 45th season as the Central girls’ head coach. “And on picks and stuff, we can switch, and even if we get their big girl on one of our little guards, we’re help side and we’re really doing a good job of that. So we’ve got a chance. We’ve got a chance to be really good.”
Karina Bystry, a sophomore coming off last year’s promising freshman campaign, added 11 points, including seven in the first quarter that helped the Chargerettes stake out a 9-8 lead. Masingale then ripped off seven of her nine first-quarter points during the 11-0 spurt that put Central in control for good, up 20-8 before an Alcoa basket ended that run.
The Chargerettes scored the first five points of the second quarter, swelling their lead to 25-10, and never let the Lady Tornadoes get closer than 12 points the rest of the game. Central even had answers for two Alcoa 3-pointers late in the second, with freshman Maddi Kirkpatrick hitting a three and then getting an offensive rebound and putback to keep the Chargerettes up 37-23 at halftime.
“I think they’re focused,” Morgan said. “I think my group is focused right now, and it doesn’t matter if we get down three or four points, I think they’re going to continue to play.”
Eight more Masingale points in the third quarter helped Central maintain control. The Chargerettes led 49-33 after three and started the fourth on a 7-2 run. Masingale scored 10 more in the final period to finish just two points short of double her new age.
“She’s a good leader, and the biggest thing is, I wish I had known, I’d have left her out there and see if she couldn’t have got fouled and got two more, because today is her 17th birthday,” Morgan said. “So she could’ve gotten two points for every year. But she had a good game.”
But even then, Masingale and the Chargerettes had plenty to celebrate Tuesday.
“The girls celebrated with me,” Masingale said. “It was fun. And we all played together well, so it was awesome.”
The Chargerettes move on to their home opener 6 p.m. Thursday in The Roundhouse against Knoxville Catholic, which was a state tournament semifinalist in Division II, Class AA last season.
No scorer information was reported as of deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
The Chargers (0-1) play their home opener at roughly 7:30 p.m. Thursday in The Roundhouse against East Hamilton, following the conclusion of the girls’ game against Knoxville Catholic.
