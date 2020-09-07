CUMBERLAND GAP — Who needs offense?
Meigs County didn’t Friday night as the Tigers ripped apart Cumberland Gap.
The Tigers’ defense outscored the Panthers 13-0 before Meigs’ offense ever took took the field on a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns.
When Meigs’ offense did snap the ball, the Panthers could do very little to stop them as Meigs rolled to a 46-0 road victory.
“We just wanted to come out here and get on them early,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t want to do anything to keep them in the game… We got two pick-sixes early and then we ran one play offensively and it was 21-0 with about seven minutes to go (in the first quarter), so it was a really good start.”
It wasn’t just the two interceptions on defense. The Panthers were able to make a few plays, especially in the second half with the game no longer in doubt, but there were also a lot of lost yardage plays. The result was the Tigers limiting the Panthers to minus-6 yards of total offense.
“That’s pretty good defensively when you give up -6 yards and score twice, I think we will take that night on defense,” Fitzgerald said. “Scoring on defense is important, it really gives you momentum on that side of the ball.”
The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 in 2-2A) will travel to Clinton (0-3) this Friday night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
“They’ve got got some people on film, some good looking football players,” Fitzgerald said. “They have a new coach. It will be a good test for us on the road this week.”
Meigs’ defense started strong right off the bat with a sack by Dalton Purgason. After no gain on second down, the Panthers had to throw the ball on third down.
Cumberland Gap’s quarterback was under pressure and threw an interception to Ben Smith, who out-battled the Panthers’ receiver for the ball and raced 26 yards for the score.
The extra point by Gregory Munoz was good, making it 7-0 Tigers.
The Panthers’ second possession didn’t go much better. They were able to gain a first down, thanks to an offsides call and a solid pass completion, but then Cameron Huckabey intercepted a pass on the next play and scored on a 50-yard return.
The extra point attempt failed, leaving the score 13-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
Cumberland Gap didn’t throw an interception on its third possession, but went three and out. It took just one play for the Meigs offense to score after that, as Will Meadows was almost untouched as he blasted off up the middle on a 37-yard touchdown run. The extra point by Dillon Brown made it 20-0 with 5:33 left in the opening quarter.
After another Cumberland three-and-out, Meigs got the ball back at midfield. Meadows had a 39-yard run and then a couple of plays later scored from eight yards out to make it 27-0 with 1:32 left in the first.
Meigs’ defense again forced another three-and-out and Meigs got the ball back, but this time it was the Panthers’ defense getting the interception.
The Tigers’ defense rose to the occasion again and got another turnover, this one a fumble recovery by Matthew Kraskouskas.
Neither team did much offensively for the next few possessions until Meigs got the ball back for the last time before halftime.
Starting on its own 44, Meigs later scored on an 18-yard touchdown run by Meadows. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score 33-0 with 2:34 left until the half.
Cumberland started the second half with an onside kick, which Meigs recovered.
This time it took Meigs just six plays to find the end zone with Logan Carroll throwing to Meadows out of the backfield for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The kick by Brown was good, making it 40-0 with nine minutes left in the third.
That score triggered the 35-point margin mercy rule so possessions were limited in the second half.
Meigs scored on its final possession of the game when Tylan Kraskouskas scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to provide the final 46-0 score.
The offense obviously did its share, but it was the Meigs defense that was the star of the game with two interceptions for touchdowns, holding Cumberland to -6 yards of offense, allowing only three first downs and at least 12 plays for lost yardage. Purgason and Da’Qwan Tatum were among the Tigers who made tackles for loss. Ben Smith and Hagen Lowe also had their name called often.
Offensively, the Tigers generated 243 yards, mostly in the first half due to the mercy rule. That includes 189 yards rushing on 33 carries along with 54 yards passing.
Individually, Meadows rushed for 141 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns. Cody Cawood gained 28 yards on one carry and backup quarterback Bryson Falls rushed for 17 yards on two carries. TY Kraskuskas had 11 yards on three carries.
Carroll completed two passes for 54 yards. Meadows made one catch for a 29-yard touchdown and Smith made one catch for 25 yards.
