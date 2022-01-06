One more pass to get the best shot is something coach Randy Casey has been drilling into McMinn County this season, and he saw it pay off in the Cherokees’ first game of 2022 against an area rival.
The Tribe drained 14 3-pointers and dished 22 assists while committing just seven turnovers, staying in control all the way to a 78-64 win over Meigs County to finish off the series sweep for this season Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
“We have a shooting drill we do every day called ‘one mores,’ where we pass up a good shot for a great shot, and our guys are finally starting to see the value of that,” Casey said. “And they’ve been doing that all the time, but now guys are making shots for them, so they’re more and more likely to just give that thing up, because they know their guy is going to make a shot for them.”
It was a rematch of a game in November that went to overtime before the Cherokees survived for the win in Decatur, but after spotting the Tigers the game’s first five points on Tuesday, McMinn erupted on a 14-2 run and stayed ahead the rest of the way, leading by as many as 23 points in the fourth quarter.
“The second game you play somebody, you measure where you are by what happens the second game, and I think, as my grandmother used to say, the proof is in the pudding,” Casey said. “Tonight we’ve gotten better and the guys have continued to work and bought in to what we’re doing.”
Ty Runyan, who was honored earlier in the evening for crossing the 1,000-point milestone for his career over the holidays, led the Cherokees (10-9) with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, despite dealing with foul trouble much of the second quarter.
One of Runyan’s threes and two triples from Davion Evans, who finished with 12 points, helped put McMinn ahead 18-13 to end the first quarter. Landon Shirk, a freshman, provided a spark off the bench with 10 straight points for the Tribe late in the second quarter, swelling McMinn’s lead to as many as 14 points before the first half ended with the Cherokees ahead 41-30.
“He’s been on the verge of that for a while,” Casey said of Shirk. “We’ve seen little flashes of that, so I’m hoping that guy is here to stay.”
An 11-2 run to start the third quarter, with a trey from Tucker Monroe (15 points) and two more downtown shots from Runyan, put the Tribe ahead 52-32. A Cole Owens three-point play and six points form Matthew Boshears helped Meigs narrow its deficit to 59-45 at the end of the third quarter.
But in the end, the Tigers (8-6) went through one too many cold stretches from the floor to recover from.
“The thing that happens with this team that we’ve got to get better at is, when we get behind and our shots are not falling, then we start taking chances on defense that are not good chances, especially against a team that can shoot the three like McMinn, and we gamble for a steal and don’t get it, it will cost us three,” said Meigs coach Sammy Perkinson. “Or we’ll get lazy and miss a blockout, and when we do make a stop, they put it back in. And then, with all that said, we think we need to get in a hurry to catch back up. And not that we can’t play fast, but when we try to play fast like that, it usually backfires. And that’s the way it went tonight, all night. We’d make a little run, and then we’d do something defensively not sound and they’d capitalize.”
And after Ethan Meadows’ three-point play to once again get the Tigers to within 14 points, Meigs only made one of its next seven field goal attempts, and McMinn enacted another 11-2 run that produced its largest lead of the game at 73-50. Shirk scored five points during that run, giving the freshman 15 for the game, and Monroe got a putback of his own missed 3-pointer and Evans a steal-and-score.
The Tigers did manage to outscore McMinn 14-5 to finish out the game to make the score somewhat more respectable.
“To me, as bad as we played and as good as McMinn played, especially shooting the basketball, and we get beat (14) points?” Perkinson said. “We were terrible, and they were really good, and we didn’t just get totally blown out. I told the boys that shows how good we can be, when we play bad like that and the other team plays good and we don’t get just totally embarrassed.”
The second indication came when the Lady Tribe (10-6) built on a 35-22 halftime lead with a 14-1 third quarter to put the game out of reach, avenging its earlier last-second loss to the Lady Tigers in dominating fashion.
Peytyn Oliver led a balanced McMinn attack with 20 points. Five Lady Cherokees scored at least eight points, including Brooklyn Stinnett with 10 points, Addie Smith nine and Jaz Moses and Aubrey Gonzalez eight each.
Allie Hansford was also a defensive disruptor with four steals, as the Lady Tribe forced 22 turnovers from Meigs.
“You get four or five kids scoring like that the way we guard, we’ve got a chance,” said McMinn coach David Tucker. “And that’s all you can ask. It all goes to the girls. They practice, and we’re just going to improve offensively all the way through, and we’re going to guard you. We’ve just got to shoot the ball a little bit better. But that’s easy to say. We played well and we beat a solid team.”
Julia Howard was the lone double-digit scorer for the Lady Tigers (8-7) with 12 points. Meigs led 12-9 before the Lady Cherokees raced ahead for good with their first big run to end the first quarter ahead 23-12.
“They (McMinn) were ready. And I knew they would be fired up, because when they came to our place, we beat them with a buzzer-beater,” said Meigs coach Derika Jenkins. “I knew they were going to be fired up, and I was letting them know that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to go in prepared,’ and they came ready. They got after us.”
The Lady Tigers got as close as 29-22 after two Howard free throws before Smith, Hansford and Oliver scored the half’s last six points for McMinn. Meigs’ third-quarter possessions included six turnovers and six missed field goals, with a Talley Lawson free throw the Lady Tigers’ only point that period as McMinn led 49-23 heading to the fourth quarter.
Mattie Moore made a 3-pointer for Meigs with 4:15 left in the game, the Lady Tigers’ first field goal of the second half. The Lady Cherokees led by as many as 32 points in the final period.
“Our energy level was not there from the jump,” Jenkins said. “From tip, energy wasn’t there. And when we come out not ready to play, that’s the result.”
Both schools begin play in their respective districts Friday on the road, with McMinn traveling to Rhea County in District 5-4A and Meigs visiting Sweetwater in District 3-2A. Tip-off times at both places are 6 p.m. for the girls and roughly 7:30 for the boys.
McMinn County Cherokees 78, Meigs County Tigers 64
MG 13 17 15 19 – 64
MC 18 23 18 19 – 78
McMINN: Ty Runyan 23, Tucker Monroe 15, Landon Shirk 15, Davion Evans 12, Caden Hester 8, Trent Peak 3, Hayden Smith 2
MEIGS: Ethan Meadows 14, Matthew Boshears 11, Payton Armour 11, Levi Caldwell 10, Cole Owens 9, Da’Quawn Tatum 4, Cameron Huckabey 3, Jackson Shaver 2
McMinn County Lady Cherokees 64, Meigs County Lady Tigers 34
MG 12 10 1 11 – 34
MC 23 12 14 15 – 64
McMINN: Peytyn Oliver 20, Brooklyn Stinnett 10, Addie Smith 9, Jaz Moses 8, Aubrey Gonzalez 8, Allie Hansford 4, Katie Elliott 2, Lilly Sliger 2, Konstantina Papaioannou 1
MEIGS: Julia Howard 12, Sara Swafford 6, Talley Lawson 5, Mattie Moore 5, Alexis Krantz 4, Lainey Fitzgerald 2
