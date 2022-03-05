The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team won its seventh straight game over an opponent either ranked or receiving votes in the NAIA national poll, taking down No. 11 University of the Cumberlands 12-7 on Wednesday at Athens Insurance Stadium.
The No. 5 Bulldogs (17-1) took control with an eight-run third inning. Carson Ford (three RBIs), Parker Stinnett (two RBIs) and Livan Reinoso all hit home runs for Wesleyan. Dan Sayre also notched three RBIs. Kyle Bloor recorded five strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
TWU returned to AAC play Friday, after deadline for today's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian, beginning a three-game series at home against Milligan. The Bulldogs conclude that series with a doubleheader starting noon Saturday.
