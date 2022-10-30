The Tennessee Wesleyan soccer teams finished their regular seasons with Senior Day victories over Columbia College on Saturday at the TWU Athletic Complex.
Wesleyan's women outlasted their Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent for a 1-0 win. Krista Eik Hardardottir, assisted by Jill De Waal, scored the game's lone goal in the 48th minute.
The Lady Bulldogs (12-4, 11-2 AAC) amassed shot advantages of 15-3 overall and 7-1 on goal while attempting five corner kicks to Columbia College's three.
TWU's men won their game 9-0. The Bulldogs (10-2-5, 9-2-2) led 5-0 at halftime and had seven different players net at least one goal in the game.
Jonah Lewis scored twice and Gavin Morgan, Pedro Dias Silva, Manny Arredondo, Aaron Easterly, Dave Neijenhuis, Rio Hairyes and Jan Schmalenberg once each. Tyriq Gordon and Neijenhuis each distributed two assists, and Arredondo, Schmalenberg and Marcus Bunch each notched one assist.
The Bulldogs finished the match with a 43-1 overall shot advantage and 25-0 shot margin on goal. They also attempted 10 corner kicks to none for the opponent.
Both TWU soccer teams now look ahead to the AAC tournament. The women's bracket is already set, with the Lady Bulldogs as the No. 3 seed. They will begin tournament play in the quarterfinal at home Saturday, Nov. 5, against No. 6 Columbia College, a rematch of their regular-season finale. Kickoff time is still to be determined.
The men's AAC tournament bracket is waiting for the result between Columbia International and Bluefield, which will take place Tuesday, to be finalized. TWU will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed depending on that game's result.
