High school sports are about to pick back up.
The dead period is designed to give athletes a break during the year and the TSSAA prohibits any athletic activities during this stretch.
The dead period for high school athletics ends Sunday, however, and for some that means hitting the field again on Monday.
Monday is the first day boys and girls golfers can practice. McMinn’s home course is Springbrook Golf & Country Club while McMinn Central golfers call Ridgewood Golf Course home. Meigs is practicing and playing their home matches at Mouse Creek Golf Course this year.
That is just the appetizer, however, as Monday, July 26, is the day when the rest of the fall sports begin.
Golf teams can play their first match that day while football, girls soccer and volleyball can start practicing. Volleyball, soccer and cross country can start playing on Aug. 16.
Football starts playing on Friday, Aug. 20. Meigs starts the 2021 football season at Sweetwater while McMinn County and McMinn Central play their annual Black and Blue rivalry game on the same day.
