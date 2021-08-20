TELLICO PLAINS — Not even some sweltering heat could stop Meigs County from another straight-set victory.
In a muggy Tellico Plains High School gym with no air conditioning and only one fan blowing any air over the court, the Lady Tigers closed out a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Lady Bears on Thursday.
Meigs is off to a 3-0 overall start to the season and a 2-0 start to District 4-A play and has not yet dropped a set.
“I think this heat got to us,” said Lady Tigers coach Nicole Swafford. “They came in here and overcame and I’m really proud of them. I couldn’t have asked for a better job today.”
The Lady Tigers made the first set look easy, closing it on a 9-1 run. Sara Swafford landed four aces on serve to get Meigs off to a 7-0 start to the second set.
Meigs had opened up an 18-7 lead in the second set, when the heat was evidently becoming a factor. A string of hitting and defensive errors helped Tellico on an 8-1 run that closed the Lady Tigers’ advantage to 19-15.
Talley Lawson restored order for Meigs by spiking a kill. Annie Melhorn also tipped a kill as the Lady Tigers finished off the second set.
Meigs trailed for much of the third set and by as many as four points, again missing some hits, digs and serves. But the Lady Bears also sent several serves into the net and were unable to take further advantage of Meigs’ uncharacteristic struggles.
Tellico led the third set 16-12 before Sara Swafford’s kill ignited a 7-0 Lady Tigers run. Graci Kennedy’s kill put Meigs ahead 19-16. The Lady Bears got as close as 20-19, but behind the serving of Swafford and Lawson, and a Julia Howard kill, Meigs finished off the match.
“They stayed together and played as a team, they kept each other in it, and they wouldn’t let one person get down,” Nicole Swafford said. “They played it point-to-point, they didn’t dwell on any bad plays, and they played as a team.”
Melhorn finished with a team-high five kills, with Lawson, Howard and Sara Swafford adding two kills each and Kennedy one. Swafford also served four aces and Lawson and Howard two each.
After three matches on the road, the Lady Tigers play their home opener 6 p.m. Tuesday against Lookout Valley, another district opponent.
