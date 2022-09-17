CHATTANOOGA – Lately, the difference for McMinn Central this season can be seen in the way it has responded to adversity early in games. The Chargers’ ability to do just that now has them closing in on one of their major goals for 2022.
After falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter, Central scored 26 unanswered points over the middle two quarters and vanquished Region 3-3A opponent Brainerd on the road 26-6 Friday at Eddie Lambert Field.
It was the second straight week that the Chargers (4-1, 2-0 Region 3-3A) were victorious after facing a deficit.
“Falling behind again this week like we did last week, I love to see our guys so resilient when we face adversity,” said Central head coach Matt Moody. “We went on a little win streak there the first two games but we didn’t trail, and then the last two weeks, at some point, we’ve trailed. So it’s good to see us respond and come back and play really good football.”
With the region win, the Chargers took another big step forward toward securing their football program’s first TSSAA playoff berth since 2016, though Moody still notes they have not clinched that spot yet.
“We have put ourselves in a really good position. We’re not 100% in,” Moody said. “There are things that can happen if we don’t take care of business down the road. If Brainerd gets some wins then we could mess ourselves up. But we put ourselves in good position, so far, and I told the guys that really right now, I’m speechless. We are such a different ball team than last year, and that’s a credit to the coaching staff that we have and the senior group that we have. And I’m super-proud of them and happy for where we are at right now.”
Of Central’s 316 yards of total offense, 225 of those came on 50 running plays. Ray McCarty rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries, and Hunter Cook added 87 yards on 16 totes.
“They gave us a different look than they’ve given in some of their previous games, and we thought that might happen,” Moody said. “And I feel like I’m beating a dead horse when I’m talking about their athleticism, but they got up on our receivers’ faces and manned us up, and we had a hard time just running by guys. And so tonight we put it on our running backs and our offensive line to carry us to the end. And we talk about it all the time, in region play we’re going to have to grind stuff out, so it’s really good to see there.”
The Chargers’ defense, meanwhile, allowed 148 yards of total offense to the Panthers (1-4, 0-2). Brainerd gained 75 of those yards on its lone scoring drive in the first quarter, with 54 of those yards coming on a Derrion Calloway run to Central’s 21-yard line – showing the Panthers still had big-play ability even with NCAA Division I recruit Martels Carter Jr. sidelined much of the game with injury.
Four plays later, a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jeremy Ferguson to Donivon Thomas, then a missed extra point, gave the Panthers their early lead.
“They have so many great athletes out there. That kind of stuff is going to happen,” Moody said. “And we thought if we could limit those big plays and make them drive the ball, we could put ourselves in some good situations defensively. And I thought after a couple of series when we got used to their speed and things like that, we settled down defensively and played really, really well. Our guys gave great effort tonight as far as getting to the football.”
The Chargers’ first two drives ended in a missed field goal and a punt, but the third possession was the charm for Central’s offense. A 24-yard completion from Novice Cox to Bay Harbison sparked the eight-play, 62-yard scoring drive. McCarty and Cook picked up steady gains, and Cox finished it off by quick-snapping under center on fourth-and-1 and plowing ahead on a quarterback sneak for five yards and a touchdown with 5:58 left before halftime. Wyatt Jaimes’ extra point put the Chargers ahead for good, 7-6.
The Panthers responded with a long kickoff return to the Chargers’ 26-yard line, but on Brainerd’s first snap of the possession, Isaiah Edmonds jarred the ball loose from Calloway’s grasp, and Bradley Coffey pounced on the fumble for the first of two turnovers Central forced Friday.
Nine plays later, Cox arced a play-action pass in stride to Cook running the wheel route out of the backfield, resulting in a 23-yard touchdown and a 13-6 lead with 2:19 before the break.
Central then took the opening drive of the second half 68 yards in 13 plays, melting nearly six minutes off the clock. Cox ran in his second quarterback sneak for a touchdown, this one from two yards, with 5:53 left in the third quarter, swelling Central’s lead to 19-6 after a failed two-point attempt.
Brainerd quarterback Ferguson began the Panthers’ next possession by mishandling and fumbling the snap, and Landon Watkins recovered for the Chargers at the Brainerd 14. Two plays later, Cook ran a sweep the 14 yards to the end zone for Central’s final touchdown with 5:37 left in the third.
The Chargers’ defense finished off the win, with none of the Panthers’ last four possessions advancing past the 50-yard line.
Elsewhere in Region 3-3A play, Sweetwater snuffed out Kingston 28-6 in the battle of Associated Press state-ranked teams, indicating a major shuffle in the region’s pecking order. Central and Sweetwater are currently the only two teams with an undefeated region record. Meanwhile, Loudon survived to beat Signal Mountain 14-7.
The Chargers still have Kingston, Loudon and Sweetwater left to go on their region slate. But before resuming region play, Central returns home to Charger Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 23, against Meigs County, seeking to end a seven-year losing streak to its traditional rival.
“These last five games of the season last year really got us,” Moody said. “It’s a tough last five games, so we need to make sure that we’re staying mentally prepared and focused throughout practice in the week. We’re definitely not going to look past Meigs County Friday night. They’re a tough, physical bunch and (Meigs) Coach (Jason) Fitzgerald just does a great job and has been around a long time. So we’ve got to make sure that we’re taking each game like we did this week and last week. It’s important because it’s the next one, and everything else will take care of itself.”
