KINGSTON – The main difference between the McMinn Central boys’ and girls’ dominant wins Thursday was which quarter they decided to go on their killer runs.
For the Chargers, it was a 29-8 second quarter that led to a 70-41 silencing of the Green Waves at Midway High School. Central’s boys were playing just their second game coming back off a hiatus of more than two weeks from COVID-19-related issues and took a quarter to get going.
“The last game (Tuesday at Bledsoe County) we got sluggish near the end because of conditioning and stuff,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “And tonight, I don’t know if it was the layover or whatever, but it happened in the first quarter. But we picked it up and took care of the business we needed to, and I was pleased with the second and third quarter.”
Gabe Masingale led the Chargers with 18 points, the freshman coming off the bench to score 16 of those in the second quarter. Carter Henderson also scored 11 of his 13 points before halftime.
“(Masingale) came in the second quarter and did his thing, did what he can do,” Curtis said. “He keeps progressing like he’s progressing and he’s going to be a pretty good ball player. He is a good ball player, and I’m anxious to see where he goes. He definitely gave us a spark, and everybody in the second quarter gave us a spark, because our energy went way up and effort went way up.”
The Chargerettes, meanwhile, exploded for an 18-0 run in the first quarter that Midway could never recover from, and Central’s girls cruised to a 61-25 win.
Central forced 31 turnovers from the Lady Waves, 14 of those in the first quarter alone.
“I told them I thought that was one of our better efforts,” said Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan. “We’re still in a hurry and out of control sometimes, but when you press and want to fast break, it’s hard to see a difference in fast but under control. And maybe we’ll get there. But other than that, we’ve gotten better defensively. Some of us have gotten better rebounding, as in they’re going to get the ball instead of waiting for it to come to them.”
Molly Masingale, also a freshman, led the Chargerettes with 26 points, picking up the slack for a quiet night from the team’s leading scorer, Kellan Baker, who had just four points. Kara Crabtree added 10 points and snagged double-digit rebounds.
“So we know we can do without (Baker’s) best game and without some of the others and still win, so that’s good,” Morgan said.
For both Central teams, Thursday’s wins made for a sweep of the non-district series, with the Chargers and Chargerettes having beaten Midway the first week of the season at home.
Central returns to The Roundhouse tonight for a pair of District 5-AA basketball games against Sequoyah, with the girls’ game at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at around 7:30.
For the Chargers, tonight will be their first district game of the year, as well as Curtis’ first game as the Central coach against his former team.
Cooper, Darius Carden and Gabe Masingale scored the second quarter’s first six points, as the Chargers switched from man-to-man to a 1-3-1 zone defense and forced nine Midway turnovers in the period. Masingale and Henderson each converted three-point plays during the Chargers’ explosive second quarter.
“We shouldn’t never have had to do that (29-8 run),” Curtis said. “The guys were coming in a little sluggish. I don’t know why, but we did. But we made the changes we needed to make in the second quarter.
“I’m very pleased they flipped the switch. If they didn’t, it would’ve been a long night.”
Central led 44-19 at halftime and started the third quarter with another burst of 8-0. The Chargers were ahead 61-31 heading into the final period.
Midway started the fourth quarter on an 11-2 spurt to end up making the final margin a bit closer than the game actually was.
Will Cooper, a freshman recently promoted to the varsity squad, finished with nine points for Central.
The Chargerettes (6-0) were ahead as much as 34-9 in the second quarter, but they only made one of their last six field goal attempts, allowing Midway to close the half on an 8-2 run and trim Central’s lead to 36-17. Masingale had 19 of her points at the break.
Midway had at least three girls Thursday who didn’t play in the first meeting with Central, and that difference showed late in that second quarter.
“In my opinion they may be one of the better teams that we’ve played so far,” Morgan said.
Midway got the third quarter off to a 6-4 start, but Makinlee Buckner, who finished with seven points, sparked an 11-0 run with a steal-and-score, which swelled the Chargerettes’ lead to 53-24 at the end of the period.
