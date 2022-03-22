CHARLESTON – McMinn County’s effort was enough to make it believe it can upend the District 5-4A favorites the next time around.
Walker Valley scored three first-inning runs, but the Lady Cherokees stayed within sight all the way to the end, when they sustained the 5-2 loss to begin district play Monday at Walker Valley High School.
“I am not about moral victories, you know that,” said Lady Tribe head coach Mark Rogers. “But it’s a great learning experience. They are favored to win the district, and we sit there and play inning for inning with probably the best team in the district. I feel we’re right there with them.”
A stolen base and a bit of miscommunication helped set up the Lady Mustangs for their productive first inning, with Madilyn Kidd doubling in the first run and Hannah Guffey hitting a triple for two more.
But after that inning, pitcher Sadie Brazzell and the McMinn defense settled in, not allowing another Walker Valley run until the fifth inning. The Lady Mustangs had runners at second and third in the fourth before a groundout ended that threat and kept McMinn (3-4, 0-1 District 5-4A) down only 3-0.
And then in the top of the fifth, Sierra Tate hit a two-out single, Lexi Cooley kept the rally going with a double, and Taylor Hancock cashed in with a hit for two runs that brought the Lady Cherokees within 3-2.
“The first inning, a few mistakes here and there, kind of blew up,” Rogers said. “A couple calls went against us. I think if we get those calls, we make those plays, they maybe get one, and we go into that last inning up one or tied. So we’ve just got to make those small plays, but I felt like mentally we grew and we were tough.”
The Lady Mustangs led off the bottom of the fifth with back-to-back doubles, but McMinn limited the damage to one run, with Brazzell inducing a lineout to second base and then striking out the next batter to strand two Walker Valley runners in scoring position.
Walker Valley tacked on another score in the sixth after a leadoff single compounded by an outfield error, producing the final margin, and the Lady Cherokees went down in order in the seventh.
McMinn largely kept pace at the plate, being out-hit just 10-9. The Lady Tribe left six runners on base.
“We had good at-bats and had almost as many hits as they did,” Rogers said. “We left too many runners on for me, but that happens. They’re a solid team, they don’t make mistakes, and you have to earn everything you get against them. Overall I’m very proud of these girls. We’re going to learn from it, and we’ve got three more games this week and hopefully we go 3-0 the rest of the week.”
The Lady Cherokees continue District 5-4A play 5:30 p.m. today back at home against Howard. McMinn stays home after for two non-district games, 6 p.m. Thursday against Lenoir City and 5:30 p.m. Friday against Sweetwater.
