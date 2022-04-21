ENGLEWOOD — The Lady Chargers jolted Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 16-0 in three innings on Monday.
Central scored 11 runs in the first inning and five in the second inning. As the home team, Central did not bat beyond the second as the game was called after GCLA’s final out in the top of the third due to the run rule.
“I told them before the game to be aggressive (at the plate) and we were,” Central Coach Britt Shaw said. “Brooklyn Martin pitched well and she got her first high school win.”
The Lady Chargers won 16-1 over CGLA earlier in the year so the outcome wasn’t unexpected, but Shaw still expects to see improvement in every game.
“I told them you can always get better,” Shaw said. “There are always things to work on and get better at.”
The Lady Chargers will travel to Tellico on Thursday in a district matchup and then go to Polk County for a non-district game on Friday.
Central scored 11 runs on five hits and six walks in the opening inning.
Bella Hall batted twice in the inning and drove in three runs on a pair of triples. Cadence Breeden and Camryn Loden both had two RBIs in the inning. Jayme Tiberio, Macie Breeden and Skylan Wilson each drove in one run.
Every Central starter scored at least one run in the first inning with Loden and Hall each crossing the plate twice.
CGLA’s pitcher again had control problems in the second inning as she walked the first three Lady Chargers. Then Central got a hit from Wilson, Loden reached on an error and Hall hit a double.
The Lady Chargers finished with five runs on two hits, four walks, an error and a fielder’s choice.
That made it 16-0 and the game was called after CGLA’s half of the third.
Central finished with seven hits. Hall had two triples and a double along with three RBIs and she scored two runs. She was the only multi-hit batter for Central, but that was because CGLA issued 11 walks. Loden scored three times.
Martin pitched the shutout to earn the win. She gave up two hits while striking out four and walking one.
