ENGLEWOOD — The ball may be in the air a bunch Friday night at McMinn Central.
The Chargers (0-1) will host Tellico Plains on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and both teams like to push the ball down the field.
“They like to spread it out and throw it,” Central head coach Matt Moody said. “They want to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers, they have two good receivers. Really, they do a lot of what we want to do.”
Junior quarterback Landon Hollinghead has the keys to Tellico’s offense. He went 7-of-18 for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears’ win over Sequoyah last week. He also rushed nine times for 48 yards.
“They have a quarterback that is very mobile,” Moody said. “They want to throw it around, but he can tuck it and run. It’s just something else our defense has to worry about. We have to know where he is at all times.”
Ethan Teague led Tellico with four catches for 115 yards while Major Carter caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.
“They’ve got some tough receivers that play hard,” Moody said. “We have to know our assignments.”
It used to be that the typical Tellico team was slow in the skill positions, but big on the offensive line. The skill positions are no longer slow, but the line is still big.
“They’ve got some size up front,” Moody said. “They play hard and they play physical and we are going to have to match that.”
Defensively, the Bears use an odd front line and like to blitz linebackers from various places.
“We are are going to have to recognize where they are coming from and make adjustments,” Moody noted.
Moody said this week will come down to who makes the plays and who knows their assignments.
“It’s execution,” Moody said. “We have to play hard and physical, but we have to know our assignments and execute our plays.”
Moody said while every team has a few bruises and soreness after the first week, the only player questionable on Friday night for Central is running back Jyrel Arnwine, who is day-to-day with an ankle injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.