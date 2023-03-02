The TSSAA took a small first step toward introducing a shot clock to high school basketball in the state.
The Board of Control, in its meeting Wednesday in Hermitage, voted to allow the Tennessee Basketball Coaches Association to experimentally use a shot clock during camps this summer.
The purpose of approving this, according to the board's minutes, was to gather data for possibly a gradual implementation of a shot clock in competition. In addition, the TSSAA state office will survey school administrators and school systems about the feasibility of operating a shot clock during games.
The shot clock topic is not new to McMinn Central girls' head coach Johnny Morgan, who said that it was always something asked on the questionnaires coaches have been sent over the last three decades and more.
Morgan's concern has always been about whom schools can get to operate the clock correctly, noting that is an issue even in college basketball.
"And I'm sitting there thinking, I don't care if they have a shot clock or not,” Morgan said. “But who are you going to get to keep it? Because you can go to (Tennessee) Wesleyan and they have problems with that shot clock all the time. You can go to UT (University of Tennessee) and they have problems with it. So who are you going to get to keep that shot clock? That's the bottom line.”
Since the Chargerettes typically play a style that is more up and down the court with aggressive pressure defense and scoring in transition, a shot clock would not change much of what they do. But until the details surrounding a shot clock are ironed out, especially the question of how many schools can get someone to operate it correctly, Morgan would rather not see one.
“And I wouldn't mind having one, but when does it reset?” Morgan said. “Are we going to reset to 20 (seconds) if you get an offensive rebound, or are you going to reset to 30 like they used to? So I hope we don't go to it, just because of the fact trying to find somebody that can do it right. That's the biggest thing I think.”
McMinn County boys' head coach Randy Casey is more enthusiastic about the potential of a shot clock in high school basketball, enjoying the extra dimension of strategy it could bring to games.
Much like the Chargerettes, the Cherokees also play a full-court style with aggressive defense and emphasis on transition.
"You see the way we play, it doesn't matter to us,” Casey said. “And I like shot clock, coaching on college level and on a national prep level, they played with a shot clock and I was used to it. And I like it. It changes the game, it changes the strategy a lot.
“People say, well, what do you mean? You've got to figure out what to do with 10 (seconds) on the shot clock, what are you going to do? So I like it, it speeds the game up, I think, and to be honest with you, it makes for better quality basketball, I think.”
In other notable business, the Board of Control:
• Discussed possible mandatory disciplinary action for fan behavior.
• Kept the football state championship games at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga for the next two seasons.
• Removed the $250 fine on schools who are wearing illegal uniforms in soccer and football.
