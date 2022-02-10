CLEVELAND — The Cherokees made themselves at home in Raider Arena, carrying themselves as a team that was supposed to win and defying all of the program’s previous years of misfortune there.
McMinn County stayed in control almost from start to finish of their 74-63 victory over the Blue Raiders on Tuesday at Cleveland High School. The Tribe finished off a sweep of the regular-season District 5-4A series, making for a two-game winning streak against the Cleveland program that had defeated them every time for the previous 10 seasons.
And moreover, Tuesday’s win was the Cherokees’ first over the Blue Raiders in the $11 million Raider Arena since it first opened for the 2016-2017 season. If that bit of dubious history was weighing at all on the minds of McMinn’s players, head coach Randy Casey never noticed, and the Cherokees (17-10, 8-2 District 5-4A) never showed it on the court, either.
“One of the things we say to our guys every time is that this is the most important game on our schedule because it’s the next game. And our guys weren’t scared a bit,” Casey said. “They said, ‘Coach, let’s go get this one.’ And not one time did I sense any kind of hesitancy or apprehension. Our guys were like, ‘Hey, let’s go. Let’s take care of this and let’s come home.’”
Cleveland (11-14, 6-4) led only once, 2-0, and McMinn ended the first quarter on a 9-3 run to lead 15-9. Trent Peak, a sophomore, stepped up for 12 of his 14 points in the first half coming off the bench, scoring five of his points during the Cherokees’ first-quarter run and hitting two big shots in the second quarter when the Raiders had drawn to within a point twice.
Davion Evans, who finished with 11 points, drained two 3-pointers in the last two minutes that allowed the Tribe to march out to a 38-32 lead at halftime.
“Trent Peak was tremendous off the bench, and if we can get that production. Teams that make a run in tournament time, everyone knows who our dudes are,” Casey said. “But then you have somebody else step up, like Caden Hester the other night (at Bradley Central). Hayden Smith has done it a few games for us. And tonight, Davion Evans was one of our guys. And then tonight it was Trent off the bench, and great teams always have that other guy to step up when the money’s on the line. And I think we’re built for that.”
A finish after a turnover from Hayden Smith (14 points) and a 3-pointer from Tucker Monroe (11 points) sparked the Cherokees’ 16-4 run to begin the third quarter. Ty Runyan (team-high 15 points) kept it going with a two and a three, and Hester got a steal that led to a three-point play, giving McMinn its largest lead at 54-36.
Cleveland finished with the third quarter’s last five points, easing within 56-43 heading into the fourth. The Blue Raiders whittled their deficit to as close as 64-58, but the senior Runyan made two clutch free throws in a 1-and-1 situation with 1:55 left to get McMinn back ahead by eight points.
“When it’s all said and done, at the end of the game to close it out, I want the ball in my senior’s hands,” Casey said. “And he made free throws, he took care of the ball, all those type things.”
Runyan then got a steal that led to a Smith layup, restoring a 10-point lead, and the Cherokees made six of their last eight free throws to seal their long-awaited win on Cleveland’s home court. Tuesday’s win put McMinn in first place in the District 5-4A standings with two district games left. The Tribe must win both of its remaining district games to claim the top seed for next week’s tournament.
“I’m very proud of our kids,” Casey said. “They played hard, and our effort was tremendous. This is our fifth game in eight days, and we’re not finished yet. We’ve got a couple more this week, so we have more business to take care of.”
The Lady Cherokees (14-10, 6-4) finished Tuesday in Raider Arena shooting just 9-47 from the floor while also committing 16 turnovers. McMinn had built a 10-5 lead early in the first quarter with 3-pointers from Konstantina Papaioannou and Addie Smith and twos from Smith and Peytyn Oliver.
That was about the only sustained offense the Lady Tribe experienced all evening. McMinn missed seven of its last eight shots of the first period while giving the ball away four times, fueling a 15-2 Cleveland run to end the quarter.
The Lady Cherokees’ shooting struggles continued into the second quarter and beyond, as they trailed 33-20 at halftime and fell behind the Lady Raiders (21-5, 9-1) by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and 25 in the fourth.
Smith finished with 21 points for the Lady Tribe, 12 of those in the first half. Peytyn Oliver was the only other double-digit scorer with 14 points, with no other McMinn player scoring more than four.
Both McMinn teams return to action Thursday at Rhea County, then finish out the regular season Saturday at home against Walker Valley. On both days, the girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at 7:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.