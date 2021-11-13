ETOWAH — Mountain View swept visiting Etowah City in elementary school basketball action on Thursday.
The Mountain View girls won 48-11 over Etowah. Maddie Kirkpatrick led the Lady Tigers with 15 points while Macy Knox finished with 14 points and Kali Miller chipped in with 10. Lily Plemons led ECS with 5 points while Sierra Johnson and Payton Dixon each had 3.
The Mountain View boys earned a 60-18 win over Etowah. Jake Goodin led the Tigers with 17 points. Bradley Mayfield and Landyn Defriece both finished with 9 points. Ben Webb led ECS with 12 points.
