SPARTA – Coach Sammy Perkinson figured Meigs County would have a tough test ahead in its season opener. And for the better part of three quarters, the Tigers were holding their own.
Meigs’ boys were ahead 32-28 at halftime and were still down by only two points after the third quarter before being outscored 28-13 in the fourth to slip away to a 69-54 loss Tuesday at White County High School against the Class 3A Warriors.
White returned its key players from last year’s team that went 21-9 and reached its region semifinals.
“White County was 21-9 last year and had everybody coming back, so we knew going in it was going to be a tough task,” said Meigs head coach Sammy Perkinson.
Ethan Meadows scored 27 of his game-high 32 points in the first half.
“Pretty pleased with how the first half went,” Perkinson said. “I just feel like we got tired in the second half. Our legs got tired and we ran out of energy. We started turning it over a little too much and stood around on offense a little bit.
“Once we get our legs underneath us we’ll be a totally different animal than we played tonight when we get to Harriman.”
WARRIORETTES 71, LADY TIGERS 36: A rough first quarter for Meigs’ girls was too much to overcome. The Lady Tigers trailed 25-7 at the end of one and treaded water through the second quarter to a 41-21 deficit at halftime.
“White County is a really good team, and as far as their pressure and just their discipline, I think my girls can learn a lot from tonight, and we can learn a lot from tonight,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins.
Another big quarter from White County, a 24-9 third period, put the Lady Tigers in an even deeper hole, 65-30 heading into the fourth.
“First quarter, I think it was the jitters. Once we settled it was a little better,” Jenkins said. “But White County, they’re just an all-around good basketball team, and I expected that from them. I just wanted my girls to go out there and compete and do the best they could.”
Both Meigs basketball teams take to the road again Thursday to Harriman High School. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at roughly 7:30.
