The plays McMinn County wasn’t making – and Cleveland was making – added to the Lady Cherokees’ losing streak.
The Lady Blue Raiders scored six unanswered runs, including two solo home runs, and dealt the Lady Tribe a 6-1 loss Thursday at McMinn County High School.
McMinn (6-4, 1-3 District 5-AAA) dropped its third straight game, all in district play. On Cleveland’s first home run, in the top of the fifth inning, McMinn had two chances to catch foul balls in play but missed them both, and the Lady Raiders’ cleanup hitter Ashley Allen punished the missed opportunities by taking the ball for a ride over the center field fence.
“We should’ve had several outs that we didn’t make,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “We left some batters in the batter’s box who ended up taking us yard after we should’ve gotten them out, but those things happen. But you just can’t win games doing that.”
Allen’s homer made Cleveland’s lead 5-1, and Keaton Wheeler tacked on another solo shot over the left fence in the seventh inning.
Meanwhile, the Lady Cherokees got only one hit for the game, a Lexi Cooley one-out RBI single that scored Sammie Greeson for McMinn’s only run in the bottom of the first inning. Greeson had reached base after getting hit by a pitch.
That run put the Lady Tribe ahead 1-0, but the rest of its batted balls were going straight to Cleveland fielders for outs. One silver lining: McMinn struck out only three times.
“We’re hitting the ball; especially tonight, we hit the ball,” Rogers said. “But the old saying is you’re supposed to hit it where they’re not, and we weren’t. We were hitting it right to them. Of course, they were making the plays when we hit it right to them, and you’ve got to give them credit for that.
“They were putting the ball in play, and we weren’t making plays. That’s really the difference in the ball game.”
A lead-off hit and one of McMinn’s two errors for the game helped fueled Cleveland’s three-run top of the third inning. Aaliyah Cagle made a spectacular catch over her shoulder in right field on Wheeler’s ball, but the flyout still scored a tying run, and Allen’s single after sent two go-ahead runners home for the Lady Raiders.
Starting pitcher Sadie Brazzell (L) injured her leg in the third inning, as well, and Cagle pitched the remaining four innings for McMinn.
Cleveland had loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Cherokees limited the damage to just one run from an Emma Miles RBI single, which made the score 4-1. Greeson ended any further threat with a diving catch in center field.
“Aaliyah Cagle did a great job coming in relief,” Rogers said.
McMinn’s best chance for more runs came in the bottom of the fifth inning, with runners at the corners and two outs. Greeson’s apparent RBI line drive hit got robbed by the Cleveland second baseman’s quick glove, sending the Lady Tribe off empty-handed.
The Lady Cherokees put only one more runner on case in the last two innings, going out in order in the seventh.
McMinn remains home for its next game, which is 2 p.m. today against non-district visitor Polk County.
