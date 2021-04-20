OOLTEWAH – Several McMinn County athletes produced standout results Monday in the track and field meet at Ooltewah High School.
Micah Underdown finished first place in the boys' 3200-meter run with a personal-record time of 11:07.99 and was also fourth in the 1600m with a PR of 5:08.78. Caleb Johnson took the top spot in the boys' shot put with a distance of 42 feet, 7.5 inches. And Shanian McClendon swept first place in the girls' throwing events, with distances of 38' 2.5" (PR) in the shot put and 109' 4" in the discus.
Both of McMinn's 4x800m relay teams finished in second place. The boys' team of Tyler Bowers, Braden Mayfield, Easton Schumacher and Underdown ran a time of 9:28.04. The girls' team of Tate Crayne, Aubrey Pickel, Kate Sherwood and Ryan Pope finished its race in 11:14.91.
Other standout results were: Bowers fourth in boys' 800m (2:16.15) and eighth in 1600m (5:19.32), Schumacher fifth in boys' 800m (2:19.66) and ninth in 1600m (5:23.18), AJ Sierra fourth in girls' 100m dash (13.71 seconds), Pope fourth in girls' 400m (1:06.66), Sherwood fourth in girls' 800m (2:54.13 PR) and fifth in 1600m (6:16.23 PR), Aubrey Pickel fourth in girls' 300m hurdles (51.55), Xiu Xiu Robinson fifth in girls' 800m (2:54.92), Crayne sixth in girls' 1600m (6:17.70), Nicholas Earps fourth in boys' discus (95' 11" PR), Lillian Fillyaw fifth in girls' discus (70' 10" PR) and seventh in shot put (28' 6"), Jaryd Gable seventh in boys' discus (84' 6"), Hannah Erwin eighth in girls' discus (62' 8"), Danyul Belton seventh in boys' 200m (24.69) and Noah Glenn ninth in boys' 200m (24.92).
