ETOWAH — Two All-Star teams from Starr Mountain Baseball are headed to the big dance.
The 5-6 and 11-12 Ozone All-Stars advanced to the Tennessee Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament with runner-up finishes in their respective District 7 tournaments.
The 5-6s played their district tournament a little more than a week ago in Madisonville, going 3-1, while the Ozone team finished up its district tournament this past weekend at Bicentennial Park in Athens with a 2-2 record.
The 5-6 team won’t have far to travel, with its state tournament beginning Thursday in Sweetwater. Starr Mountain is guaranteed to play at least three games: 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Ozone team will play its state tournament on July 15 and 16 in Savannah, with a guaranteed three games.
Members of the 5-6 team are Carter Bowen-Reed, Nolan Johnson, Braxton Womac, Sawyer Slack, Hudson Blaine, Kellar Green, Barrett Curtis, Ramon Limon, Royce Ellis, Gabe Trevino, Hunter Widdis and Gabrial Al-Hussein. Coaches are Brad Curtis, Scott Thompson, Mariah Spurling and Seth Widdis.
The Ozone team members are Ryne Moore, Evan Preston, Jonah Reeves-Velasquez, Corbyn Frisbie, Austin Evans, Lucas Eaton, Kasen Davis, Gavin Barkley, Henry Woods, Jett Quarles, James Ziegler and Blaine McKee. Coaches are Michael Preston, Patrick Davis and Josh Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.