DECATUR - The Tigers dropped a 6-5 decision in the first of a two-game series to Loudon on Monday.
Meigs had a 4-0 lead in the second inning and a 5-3 advantage after the fifth inning, but the Redskins crossed home plate three times in the seventh to come away with the win.
"We played hard today,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “Payton Armour had a great outing on the mound, but we just didn't get the big hit when we needed it to put the game away and they rallied to take advantage. Hopefully we can forget it and go play a good game tomorrow.”
The Tigers (7-5, 4-3) will travel to Loudon on Tuesday. It’s a big series for both teams as Loudon currently leads District 3-2A, Sweetwater is second and Meigs and Kingston are tied for third coming down to the last few weeks of the regular season.
Loudon 6, Meigs 5
Logan Carroll started Meigs’ scoring in the first inning when he singled and later came home on an error.
The Tigers opened their lead even further with three runs in the second inning. Luke Pendergrass led off the frame by reaching safely after a dropped third strike.
Then Armour tripled home Pendergrass. Devon Paxton also reached after a dropped third strike and both he and Armour scored on a double by Carroll.
That gave Meigs a 4-0 advantage, but Loudon rallied two runs in the third and one in the fourth to make it 4-3.
The Tigers got one of those runs back in the fifth when Connor Mason drew a walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice by Nate Levy to give Meigs a 5-3 advantage.
The Redskins, however, pushed across three runs in the seventh inning to come away with the 6-5 victory.
Armour went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while Carroll went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Levy also drove in a run.
On the mound, Armour got the no decision despite striking out 10. He gave up three runs, two of them earned, on five hits and three walks.
Carroll threw one inning and gave up three runs, one of them earned, on two hits. He struck out one and walked none.
Meigs committed three errors.
