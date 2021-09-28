DECATUR - Meigs County swept Sequoyah on senior night on Monday, but it wasn’t easy.
The Lady Tigers won 25-17 in both the first two sets and the third set was even closer. Meigs had to rally to earn a 27-25 victory, having to win the set by two. The result was a three-set victory for Meigs, but it was harder than the 3-0 scoreline indicated.
“I thought all the seniors showed up and played well tonight,” Meigs Coach Nicole Swafford said. “Madison Fischer made a great save at the end (of the final set tied 24-24). Annie Melhorn and Madison both served really well tonight. All the seniors played lights out.”
The seniors and their parents were recognized before the match. This year’s seniors are Sara Swafford, Madison Fischer, Toryn Lawson, Annie Melhorn and statician Ethan Hill.
The Lady Tigers (10-3, 8-3) are scheduled to travel to Tyner on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then host Copper Basin on Thursday. That game time has been changed to 5 p.m.
Meigs 3, Sequoyah 0
The first set started out as a close affair with neither team having more than a two-point lead. The match was tied 7-7 and then Meigs went up 8-7. A point off a serve and then an ace by Fischer put Meigs up 10-8.
Later, up 13-9, the Lady Tigers created some separation with a block by Fischer and three aces by Swafford to put Meigs ahead 18-9. The Lady Tigers cruised from there to take the first set 25-17.
Meigs started slow in the second set and the Lady Chiefs jumped out to a 5-0 lead. After a timeout was called by Coach Swafford, the Lady Tigers started to battle back. A kill by Swafford tied the set at 8-8.
From that point the second set went back and forth until Meigs pulled away at the end. With Meigs up 14-13, a kill by Gracie Kennedy and an ace by Melhorn gave Meigs a 17-13 advantage.
Later, up 22-17, Meigs ended the match on a kill by Julia Howard, a kill by Swafford and a serve by Toryn Lawson as Meigs won the set 25-17.
The third set was as close as it gets.
Meigs and Sequoyah traded the lead a few times early in the set, but the Lady Tigers fell behind 23-19 and the Lady Chiefs needed only two more points to force a fourth set.
Meigs won the next two points with Melhorn serving to make it 23-21, Sequoyah. The Lady Chiefs won the next point to make it 24-21 and were one point away from winning the set.
Meigs scored the next two points, however, with a an ace by Lawson making it 24-23 Sequoyah and then the Lady Tigers tied the game at 24-24.
The winner of each set must win by two points so the next team to gain a two-point advantage would win the set.
Fischer made a nice save, bumping the ball before it went out of bounds and Meigs went up 25-24. Sequoyah again tied the set at 25-25, however.
But the Lady Tigers won the next two points on a kill by Kennedy and then a kill by Swafford.
