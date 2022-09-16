Ronnie Carter hits hole-in-one at Ridgewood From staff reports Sep 16, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ronnie Carter hit a hole-in-one Tuesday, Sept. 13, on No. 12 at Ridgewood Golf Club. Carter used a 9-iron. Witnesses were Ronnie Fain and Stan McConkey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hole In One Ronnie Carter Ridgewood Golf Club Golf Ronnie Fain Stan Mcconkey Witness Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Local parent expresses concern over 3rd grade retention law Police reports for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 Police reports for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Chargers roll to rivalry win over Polk County, Derrick Davis Police reports for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
