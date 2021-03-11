MURFREESBORO – A cold-shooting third quarter was too much to overcome as the Lady Tigers saw their season come to an end Wednesday.
Meigs County, back in the Blue Cross Basketball Championships for the first time in seven years, led Westview at the intermission, but struggled to score in the third. The Lady Chargers hit six second half three-pointers as Westview handed Meigs a 41-30 season-ending loss.
While the final score didn’t go the way he had hoped, Meigs Coach Jason Powell said he was proud of his team.
“We’ve knocked on the door a couple of times and having the opportunity to play here (in the state tournament) is something that they will cherish down the road when they stop playing,” Powell said.
This senior class of Lady Tigers won two district and two region titles, reached the substate all four years and, of course, made it to the state tournament this year. Meigs County point guard Jacelyn Stone, while obviously disappointed in the outcome, said being a Meigs County Lady Tiger is something she will always remember.
“I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve done this year and all that we’ve accomplished together,” Stone said. “I will always be grateful for being able to play together and accomplish what we did.”
Aside from shooting, which affects every game, Powell said Westview’s size and depth were advantages for the Lady Chargers. He also noted the play of Westview point guard Jada Harrison, though Meigs held her to nine points for the game and scoreless in the first half.
“They have a lot of good shooters, some good post players, they have a lot of ingredients for a championship team,” Powell said of Westview.
Stone admitted that Westview’s size affected the game.
“We were trying to go on up in there (driving to the basket),” Stone said. “When you go in and see somebody 6-foot, it’s a little intimidating. We’ve done it before, but it makes it harder to get shots off.”
Meigs finished the season at 21-5. It was a memorable season, played in the middle of a pandemic, in which the Lady Tigers were the 2020-2021 District 5-AA champions, the Region 3-AA Champions and, after four years of knocking at the state tournament door, they crashed it down this season.
All five starters have signed college basketball scholarships, with four going to Tennessee Wesleyan University and one going to Bryan College.
For Powell, it was his final time on the sideline, as he is hanging up his coaching whistle after 16 years.
“It was a good way to go out,” Powell said of making the state tournament. “I couldn’t have a better group to go out with and to go out in this atmosphere. It doesn't get any better.”
Westview 40, Meigs County 31
Westview hit an early ‘3’, but the Lady Tigers then went on an 8-0 run.
Jaci Powell sparked the run with a trey and then Ella Crowder hit a ‘3’ as well, followed by a bucket by Stone.
Meigs’ defense then drew a charge and Stone ended the first quarter with another bucket and the Lady Tigers led 10-3 going to the second quarter.
Meigs continued to hit shots for most of the second period. A field goal by Stone and then a ‘3’ by Wade gave the Lady Tigers a 15-7 advantage, their largest lead of the game.
After a trey by Westview, Anna Crowder made a free throw to make it 16-10 with 2:46 left in the first half.
But then Meigs’ shooting went cold and the Lady Tigers went to the half ahead only 17-15 and the Lady Chargers had the momentum.
“We were trying to double the ball screens and I think that gave them some trouble. But near the end of the half they got some clean looks,” Jason Powell said. “They have a lot of length and they have some shooters.”
The Lady Tigers had some turnover issues at times late in the first half and that continued in the third quarter. Meigs also had trouble with Westview’s size with a pair of 6-footers in the paint as the Lady Tigers gave up too many second and third-chance points off of offensive rebounds by Westview. Westview finished with nine offensive rebounds in the game.
“We didn’t move the basketball as well early (in the second half), we didn’t have that same pop about us,” Jason Powell said. “Second half, I think we wilted a little bit. We don’t have a lot of great depth. They (Westview) were dragging a little bit too… They (Westview) may have gotten a little tired, but they made some shots and that gave them some instant energy.”
To top if off, Meigs’ shooting was off the mark and Westview outscored Meigs 14-2 in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers trailed 29-19 going to the fourth and needed a rally to extend their season. They scored better, losing the fourth only 12-11, but it wasn’t enough.
Anna Crowder and Wade scored in the fourth, but there wasn’t enough firepower to overcome the lead Westview built in the third period as Meigs lost 41-30.
Wade led the Lady Tigers with nine points and Stone finished with seven points and three assists. Anna Crowder grabbed eight rebounds. Jaci Powell scored six points and pulled down six boards.
