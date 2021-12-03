McMinn County wrestling went 1-2 in its season opener Tuesday at Union County High School.
McMinn started with two narrow losses, 33-30 to Powell and 36-33 to Union County, before finishing the evening with a 46-36 win over Cocke County.
Forfeits were the main factor in McMinn's losses, but several wrestlers picked up individual victories, including Jack Boggess, Joseph Douglas, David Deniotolis, Tres Schuft, Dakota Culley, Kyle Cooley, Kael Walden and Bettie Lynn.
McMinn is back in action in a tournament 9 a.m. Saturday at Ooltewah High School.
