CHATTANOOGA — Meigs County's baseball team dropped an 11-1 decision at Sale Creek on Thursday.
The Tigers finished with nine hits, but couldn't string together enough hits to score many runs. Payton Armour, Connor Mason and Nate Levy each had two hits and Logan Carroll had an RBI.
Meigs committed four errors and stranded 11 runners.
"It was a tough loss today against a good Sale Creek squad," Meigs coach Tyler Roberts said. "We left too many guys on base and just made too many errors against a good team. We've got to put this one behind us and refocus for next week against Kingston."
The Tigers (4-1) will host Kingston on Monday and travel to the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday in the two-game district series. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
