KNOXVILLE — McMinn County saw its chance at a statement win slip by on a wet turf field.
Knoxville Catholic scored three goals in the last 18 minutes all off long through balls to hand the Lady Cherokees a 5-3 loss in a steady rain Thursday at Knoxville Catholic High School.
The Lady Tribe (7-3) had taken a 3-2 lead with 20 minutes left in the match, when Addie Smith received a cross from Allison Hansford and arced a ball over the goalkeeper into the net.
“We put ourselves in a position to win,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob. “We haven’t unfortunately been in too many close games where we need to see that out, so getting some experience playing those types of games and how to figure that out is something to learn.”
A little more than two minutes after Smith’s goal, keeper Bella Hooper ran out to stop the first of the Lady Irish’s long through balls, but the wet ball slipped out of her grip, and Jenna Hancock knocked the equalizer into the empty goal.
The next two long balls that sped past the McMinn back line set up Rachel Bretin for Catholic’s fourth and fifth goals with 13 and seven minutes left, respectively.
“We expected that was going to happen playing on the turn in the rain,” Jacob said. “The ball was going to be super-wet and super-fast. So it’s unfortunate, but we’ll fix it going forward.”
Hansford scored the first goal in the game on a penalty kick with 17 minutes before halftime, after she picked the pocket of a Catholic defender and drew a foul from the defender in the box. And then with 2:10 before halftime, Hansford crossed to Sydnee Duncan in front of the goal, who slotted in the Lady Tribe’s second goal from point blank.
But Catholic came up with its first score with 10 seconds before intermission, when Sydney Clements converted on a cross near the goal to cut the McMinn lead to 2-1. Kelsey Miller equalized the Lady Irish at 2-2 seven minutes into the second half with a line drive from the wing.
Catholic finished with a 22-12 overall shot advantage, 12-8 on goal, and 7-5 edge on corner kicks.
The Lady Irish (5-2-1) came into Thursday having beaten the likes of Science Hill, Maryville, Chattanooga Christian and Baylor this fall. Catholic advanced to the semifinals of the Division II, Class AA state tournament last year.
Although McMinn ultimately let an opportunity slip away against an opponent of such high caliber, Jacob found a lot to like from Thursday going forward.
“I expected us to come up here and be competitive, and I think our girls did a really good job tonight,” Jacob said. “I think it sets up well for us. I know they’re disappointed that we lost, but I really feel there are quite a few takeaways and some confidence we can take out of this game, knowing that maybe given more ideal conditions that maybe we play a little better.”
The Lady Cherokees continue with their final District 5-AAA game of the regular season 11 a.m. Saturday at Ooltewah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.