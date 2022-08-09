Central golf fourth in Lambert Acres match From staff reports Aug 9, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARYVILLE – The McMinn Central boys’ golf team finished in fourth place in a four-way match Tuesday at Lambert Acres Golf Course.Central scored 185 as a team. Maryville was the low team score with a 155, Knoxville West scored 168 and Heritage 169.Alex Gaskins shot 40 to lead the Chargers. Joe Houk carded a 43, Silas Ward 49, Casey Wade 53 and Bradley Farmer 54.Central is back home 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Ridgewood Golf Club against Greenback and Polk County. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Central Sport Golf Golf Course Lambert Acres Joe Houk Alex Gaskins Mcminn Central Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jewell defeats James for Meigs mayor in Thursday general election Guy wins contested race, Tuggle top vote-getter in McMinn elections McMinn County School Board sees turnover in August election Chargers shut out York Institute in last scrimmage Tennessee begins Pandemic EBT distribution Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.