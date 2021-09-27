COOKEVILLE — The McMinn County boys' cross country team finished second out of 13 teams in the Burnett Invitational on Saturday at Cookeville High School. The Cherokees' 72 points were behind only first-place Cookeville's 65.
Tyler Bowers led McMinn with a fifth-place finish in 18:07.25. Shamus Crayne was seventh in 18:16.70, Micah Underdown 11th in 18:37.47, Josiah Townsend 19th in 19:13.49, Easton Schumacher 30th in 19:41.79, Braden Mayfield 45th in 20:06.12, Luke Ramey 50th in 20:14.23, Jared Smack 81st in 22:32.57, Landon Hayes 108th in 26:34.97, Bryson Newman 110th in 26:42.41, Kael Walden 114th in 27:30.31 and Logan Billups 115th in 27:31.43.
McMinn's girls placed fourth out of eight teams with 106 points, behind Cookeville (45), Stewarts Creek (50) and Dekalb County (101).
Kate Sherwood led the Lady Cherokees in 18th place in 23:10.90. Merle Dettmering was 24th in 23:54.48, Tate Crayne 33rd in 24:42.65, Xiu Xiu Robinson 41st in 25:16.44, Lauren Green 44th in 25:29.94, Ashley Ratliff 57th in 26:33.27, Reagan Goforth 65th in 27:09.60, Kayden Durham 66th in 27:11.06, Kinsley Hayes 69th in 27:36.03, Octavia King 82nd in 30:21.23, Jessica Baylog 85th in 30:56.05 and Ani Adamyan 86th in 31:45.03.
