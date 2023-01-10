Englewood takes two from Niota From staff reports Jan 10, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood swept its varsity basketball games Monday against Niota.The Lady Rams won 48-13, led by Lily Wright with 14 points, Malea Masingale 11 and Alahna Powell 10. For Niota, Lillie White scored 7 points and Lady Dingess 6.The Englewood boys won 38-27. Corey Brackett led the Rams with 17 points, and Cam Wade scored 12. For Niota, Alex Powers scored 11 points and Bradley Morgan 7.The junior varsity game ended in a 17-17 tie. Lincoln Pettit led Englewood with 6 points, while Skylar scored 9 for Niota. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Niota Sport Varsity Basketball Game Junior Varsity Rams Boys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 Police reports for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 Search warrant leads to arrests, charges during alleged drug deal Police reports for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 TVA cost adjustment leads to higher local power rates in January Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
