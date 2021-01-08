Englewood swept its basketball games against Rogers Creek on Thursday.
The Lady Rams cruised to a 49-11 win in the girls' game, led by Reagan Baker with 14 points, McCary Beaty 10 and Lily Graves 8. For Rogers Creek, Jazzmyne Jones scored 4 points and Lilly Sliger 3.
Englewood's boys won 50-26. Reese Frazier led the Rams with 20 points, and Hunter Manders scored 9 points and Peyton Brackett 6. Leading Rogers Creek was Dakota Thompson with a game-high 23 points.
