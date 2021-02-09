CHARLESTON – The Chargerettes would love for Monday's performance to be the start of a trend heading into postseason play.
Molly Masingale led four double-digit scorers with 26 points, and McMinn Central raced to a 74-45 win Monday at Walker Valley High School, the first of three non-district games to finish the regular season.
Kellan Baker added 18 points for Central (18-6), and Kara Crabtree and Makinlee Buckner contributed 10 points each.
"I thought we were better five-on-five, instead of trying to play individually,” said Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan. “And just things that we work on every day and talk about every day and before every game and during timeouts. We've still got some of them getting lost on defense, and when we switch we both go to the same girl sometimes, so we're not communicating. But it was better. We did a better job.”
Central scored the game's first 10 points and led 17-5 before Walker Valley closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run, including Sloane Watson's second 3-pointer of the opening period and a Michele Benson layup at the buzzer. A Benson three got the Lady Mustangs as close as 19-15 early in the second quarter.
“We gave up too many wide-open threes and that's been our Achilles' all year giving that up,” Morgan said. “We helped a little bit better on drives, I thought, where they kick it out. We're going to work on that for a couple of days here and see how that goes.”
The Chargerettes responded with another 12-0 run, started with Buckner scoring inside off a Carsi Beaty assist and continued with a Masingale swipe-and-score and Baker triple. Another three each from Masingale and Baker continued to grow Central's lead, and the Chargerettes forced 20 first-half turnovers and carried a 45-25 lead into halftime.
Central was whistled for 12 fouls in the first half, with one player saddled with three fouls and three more two each, but Morgan noted most of those were the kind of fouls committed by being aggressive.
"I can't think of a lot of dumb fouls we made,” Morgan said. “There are those that you're trying not to foul, is when you foul, not being aggressive and not really just going and getting it. I can't think of any crazy fouls that we made, so that's better.”
Walker Valley made four more threes in the third quarter, but Masingale, Crabtree and Rule were largely able to maintain Central's margin, taking a 60-41 lead into the final period. Baker scored the first six points of the Chargerettes' 11-0 burst to start the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.
In addition to her scoring output, Masingale also picked up six steals and a block for the game.
MUSTANGS 64, CHARGERS 50: Sam and Gabe Masingale had gotten Central's boys off to a 7-0 lead to start.
And then Walker Valley found its shooting touch, and the Chargers (8-13) were chasing before long.
Seth Sausville and Hayden Moore drained two 3-pointers each and Peyton Ratcliff another in the first quarter, the start of a team performance of 11 threes for the night from the Mustangs. Walker Valley took its first lead at 9-7 after Sausville's first triple and raced further ahead 15-9.
Darius Carden and Sam Masingale made a basket in the paint, and Jyrel Arnwine, in his first game of eligibility this season after transferring in from McMinn County last year, knocked down his own triple that cut the Central deficit to 17-16 at the end of the quarter.
"(Arnwine is) going to be a good shot in the arm for us, we've just got to learn how to play with him,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “And tonight it was one of those deals. We've got a young team still trying to figure things out. I didn't think we did a terrible job, but they shot it really well.”
Central then went cold from the floor in the second quarter, starting it 1-10 before Gabe Masingale made a pair of baskets late in the period. But by then, Walker Valley had built a 30-22 halftime lead.
The Mustangs made four more threes in the third quarter, but McCain Baker made a pair of 3-pointers and Carden another to help keep the Chargers in sight for most of the third quarter.
"They shot the ball really well,” Curtis said. “You hope they miss some of them you don't get through to defensively, but every one we didn't get through with a hand up they made it, it felt like. We got in a scoring slump in the second quarter and just couldn't put one in the basket, and they took advantage of it.”
Central was down just 51-39 entering the fourth, but then struggled again to make shots, missing its first eight attempts of the final stanza. That helped Walker Valley to a 9-1 run and a 60-40 lead, and the Chargers could not get any closer than 12 points the rest of the game.
"That's been our Achilles' heel,” Curtis said. “We get in slumps where we can't make a shot, and there we go. But we're still fighting, we're still battling, and hopefully we get things turned around real soon.”
Carden and Sam Masingale led the Chargers with 11 points each. Sausville finished with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Walker Valley, and Moore added 18 points with three triples.
Both Central basketball teams are back in action today at Tyner Academy from the region's opposite District 6-AA. The girls' game tips off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at roughly 7:30.
