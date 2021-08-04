CLEVELAND — McMinn County golf’s first time on the course this fall was one first-year coach Jay Johnson believes the program can build on.
The McMinn boys shot a team score of 369, placing sixth out of seven teams in the 2nd Annual Don Burke Memorial Tournament to begin the high school golf season Monday at Cleveland Country Club. McMinn’s girls placed even higher in their standings, finishing fourth out of eight teams with a 205.
“It was a great start getting the kids out here and them being able to play in competition against other teams,” said Johnson, in his first year of succeeding Jerry Quirk as head coach. “A lot of them hung their heads a little bit on their scores, but as the season continues, they’ll improve. And we’re real young, we’ve got a lot of kids learning and continuing to learn how to play.”
Noah Graybeal, a senior, led McMinn’s boys with an 87, which was good for a tie for 17th on the leaderboard. Teammate Walker Combs was one spot behind Graybeal in 18th place with an 88, and Ethan Jones’ 90 was good for a tie for 19th.
Davis Pierce carded a 104 and Wesley Graybeal 118 to round out the McMinn boys.
“We’ve got one older kid, Noah Graybeal, and he’s learning a lot about course management,” Johnson said. “We’ve got another young guy, Walker and Davis Pierce, they’re learning. And I think as we continue through the season, the scores will go down and get better. It’s the first tournament, and we’re not worried about anything.”
For the girls, Emily Miller led with a 102, which was seventh individually, and Karaline McCall shot 103 for a tie for eighth. Rayleigh Hawkins finished with a 110.
“It’s the same thing for the girls,” Johnson said. “They’ve just got to get to playing a little bit more and get familiar with playing tournament-style golf.”
East Hamilton won the boys’ team title with a team score of 312, followed by Walker Valley with 324, Cookeville 326, Signal Mountain 339, Bradley Central 344, McMinn 369 and Cleveland 380.
Cookeville won the girls’ team competition with a 162, with Cleveland shooting 170, Signal Mountain 197, McMinn 205, Soddy-Daisy 212, Walker Valley 213, Bradley Centra 221 and East Hamilton 226.
Boys’ medalist was Luke Caldwell of Cookeville, who beat Walker Valley’s Ian Kinsley in a playoff, with both golfers shooting 71. Winning the girls’ medal was Cleveland’s Hannah Nall with a 78.
McMinn returns to action 4 p.m. today at Dayton Golf & Country Club against Walker Valley and Rhea County. McMinn’s first home match is Monday, Aug. 9, against Bradley Central and Walker Valley at Springbrook Golf & Country Club.
