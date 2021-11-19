ELIZABETHTON – Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams split results Wednesday at Milligan in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. The men's team cruised to a 75-60 win, while the women's team fell short in a 79-75 loss.
The Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0 AAC) built a 38-26 halftime lead and stayed ahead by double digits most of the second half. Ty Patterson scored a team-high 24 points and pulled seven rebounds. Bryant Bernard recorded 20 points, three assists and five steals. Jonathan Webb had 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Wesleyan shot 41.5% on field goal attempts and had a 48-41 advantage on rebounds.
The women's game went back and forth, with Milligan leading 21-15 after one quarter but the Lady Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1) pulling ahead to a 41-35 lead at halftime. TWU led 60-50 after three quarters, but Milligan rallied to the win with a 29-15 fourth quarter. Freshman Jacelyn Stone, a former Meigs County standout, broke out with 25 points, four assists and four steals, while Jordan Wright scored 12 points and Cambree Mayo 10. The Lady Bulldogs were out-rebounded 45-32, with 17 Milligan offensive rebounds leading to 15 second-chance points.
Both TWU basketball teams return home Saturday to host Bluefield in AAC play. The women's game tips off at 2 p.m. and the men's game at 4.
