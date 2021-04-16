SWEETWATER — The McMinn Central softball team led 1-0 after Kinslee Huckaby hit a single to bring Aaliyah Price home for a run in the top of the first inning.
That lead didn’t last long, as Sweetwater scored three runs in the bottom of the first, then nine in the second and four in the third to hand the Lady Chargers a 16-1 loss in three innings Thursday at Sweetwater High School.
Central only committed two errors and two wild pitches and hit just one batter, but nine walks helped the Lady Wildcats, who also rang up 10 hits.
In addition to Huckaby, Ellie Hayes and Ashley Shelton also got a hit each for the Lady Chargers. Central only struck out twice for the game, while drawing one walk and getting two batters hit by pitches.
Central returns home 5:30 p.m. Monday, continuing District 5-AA play against Loudon.
