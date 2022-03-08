The Athens City Middle School baseball team crushed Rhea Middle 13-1 on Thursday to begin the season. Kade Hyde and Max Roderick combined for nine strikeouts. Hyde and Chase McDonald led the Cougars in hits. Hyde, McDonald, Roderick, Luke Lawson, Bowen Combs and Ace Cagle all drove in runs, with Lawson scoring three runs.
