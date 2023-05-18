Central sports tryouts nearing From staff reports May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD – Several tryouts for McMinn Central sports are approaching this coming week.Tryouts for basketball take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with the girls at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. both days.Volleyball tryouts are 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Softball tryouts are 11 a.m. Friday. Baseball tryouts are 1 p.m. Friday. Girls’ soccer tryouts are 4 p.m. Friday.For golf tryouts, email head coach Daniel Curtis at dcurtis@mcminnschools.com. For cross country tryouts, email head coach Dylan Lawson at dylanjacoblawson@gmail.com.Football tryouts take place 8 a.m. Monday, June 5.Track and field, tennis and boys’ soccer will have tryouts after school starts. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Entertainment Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One dead in Highway 411 wreck near Etowah Theft, evading arrest conviction leads to 13-year prison sentence Athens fireworks show likely canceled this year Meigs County tennis sends first five ever to state Madisonville woman stabbed in Riceville, investigation underway Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.