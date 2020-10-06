McMinn County's volleyball season came to a close with a four-set loss to Ooltewah in the District 3-AAA Tournament Monday.
The Lady Cherokees didn't go without a fight, however. After losing the first set, McMinn bounced back to win the second set 25-17. McMinn trailed 12-3 in the third, but rallied to tie the Lady Owls 20-20 before falling 25-22. Ooltewah then won the fourth set to close McMinn's season.
"We fought hard. We really wanted to win that (third) set, unfortunately it didn't happen, but we fought hard and we played aggressive," McMinn Coach Taylor South said. "I think it would have changed the tempo a little bit. But I'm really proud of the way we played this year."
Coming into the game South said the team was excited about getting this year's first district win in what may be the state’s top volleyball district. McMinn went 8-8 overall.
"We really want that first district win, that's one of our goals this year was to get that one district win,” South said. “Unfortunately we didn't get it, but we played really hard. We won all our non-district games, which is something we didn't do last year so that's an improvement for us. We just discussed how we played and kept our heads up for most of the season."
Senior Maggie Miller is the Lady Cherokees' only senior so the bulk of the team will be back next year.
"So we are only losing one player," South said. "She's a great player, but I think we will have a good outlook for the season. We are excited about next season."
As the lone senior and team captain Miller was important to this year's team, however.
"She is really dedicated to volleyball," South said. "As a senior and a team captain, one of her responsibilities is to keep the team up when we get down and lead the way as to what needs to be done."
Ooltewah 4, McMinn 1
McMinn started off strong behind serves by Ramiyah Thompson and led 4-1 early in the opening set. From that point Ooltewah ended up tying the score and the two teams went back and forth. McMinn later went ahead 11-9 behind a pair of serves by Elena Kurowski and McMinn continued to battle the favored Lady Owls with the match tied at 14-14. But Ooltewah later took a 19-16 lead and cruised to the 25-16 victory.
Jada Mack made her presence felt early in the second set with a pair of blocks as McMinn jumped out on top 6-1 and later led 15-7. Summer Trew had three blocks in that span. Later, with McMinn ahead 16-8, a block and a kill by Mack and a block by Jasmine Moses put McMinn up 19-8.
Ooltewah began closing the game and trailed 20-11, but the Lady Cherokees essentially put the game away with points by Trew and Itzy Ayala-Reneria that put McMinn ahead 21-13 and the Lady Cherokees cruised to the 25-17 victory in the second set.
The Lady Owls were flying high early in the third set with a 12-3 advantage, but the Lady Cherokees fought back to make the third set competitive. Later trailing 19-10, McMinn found a way to tie the game at 20-20 with Trew doing the serving. Mack had several kills and blocks as the Lady Cherokees fought their way back.
McMinn was later behind only 23-22, but Ooltewah scored the next two points to take the third set 25-22.
McMinn and Ooltewah were tied 7-7 early in the first set behind a pair of kills by Kurowski and one by Mack. The Lady Owls surged ahead, however, and led 16-12 before a kill by Miller ended Ooltwah's run. But the Lady Owls went on to earn a 25-17 win in the fourth and final set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.