McMinn County is still looking for that complete football game.
This week would be a good time for the Cherokees to find it as they travel to East Hamilton for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff of a non-region clash Friday.
The Tribe (2-3) broke a three-game losing streak with a 37-0 win at Howard last week, a game in which coach Bo Cagle saw signs of progress but also saw McMinn still has a long way to go.
“We’re still looking for that game where we’re playing really good,” Cagle said. “We need consistency especially on offense. This time, we’ve improved some in that game (at Howard), but obviously in our eyes we’re not where we need to be yet. So it’s all improving and getting ready for our region games. That’s the main thing, we need to be playing our best game in region.”
A win at East Hamilton (4-0), which received votes in this week’s Associated Press state poll in Class 4A, would also end the first half of the Cherokees’ season on a high note as they head into their off week.
“And it’s before our off week, too, so we want to have good momentum going into that off week,” Cagle said.
McMinn is coming off a defensive performance that held Howard to minus-6 yards of total offense. Cagle doesn’t expect to be able to do that to an East Hamilton team with plenty of size and athleticism on the perimeter and the results to match.
The Hurricanes have averaged 48.5 points per game.
Cagle is hoping McMinn’s defense against the run Friday is closer to what the Cherokees did against Howard than against Rhea County and Bradley Central, in which they surrendered more than 300 yards on the ground.
“The perimeter is where we’re really worried, just them being able to attack us vertically and get down the field and score points that way,” Cagle said.
“Obviously we have to be able to stop the run for that to even matter, because they’re not going to throw the ball if they don’t have to.”
If the Hurricanes do have to resort to their air attack, Austin Peay commit Jeremiah Flemmons leads East Hamilton’s dangerous receiving corps, and Jaxon Flemmons is a dual-threat athlete at quarterback.
“But those guys on the perimeter are really big and really tall and really fast,” Cagle said. “And they have a quarterback who can get them the ball. Our focus isn’t necessarily on them, because we know we’ve got to stop the run, but we know they’re going to give us problems.”
Defensively, East Hamilton runs a four-man front, which McMinn also saw against Howard the previous week. The Hurricanes are coming off two straight shutouts of East Ridge and Sequoyah, but neither of those teams have won a game or even finished within under 20 points of anyone this season.
Because of the Hurricanes’ speed on the perimeter, the Cherokees hope to be able to run the ball between the tackles with success.
“That would be the closest thing to matching up with them because I know how good they are on the perimeter,” Cagle said. “So I hope that’s the case, but I can’t really tell. We have two films on them against two teams that haven’t won a game all year, so they look like the New York Giants up front. So we’ll see.”
Penalties still continued to be a problem for McMinn even at Howard, where the Cherokees were flagged 12 times for 110 yards, so that’s another area Cagle hopes to see the Tribe improve heading into Friday.
“We need to focus not necessarily on winning, but we need to focus on playing good football,” Cagle said. “We have not done that yet, and we need to cut down on our mistakes. But we’ve got to be physical as a key to the game, and we’ve got to win the turnover battle for sure, and we’ve got to cut down on penalties, and that’ll give us an opportunity to win, I believe.”
