ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central again competed with one of the top teams in the state for a half only to see its upset hopes dashed in the second half.
The Chargers trailed only 14-0 at halftime, with one of Loudon’s scores coming off a broken play. But like last week the Chargers moved the ball, but couldn’t find the end one in a 41-0 home loss to the Redskins on Friday.
The Chargers moved the ball, but every time they had a drive going a penalty, turnover or negative yardage play stalled the drive. That’s been a problem this year as Central has been competitive in the first half in most of their games, but are routed in the second half.
“It seems like we come out second half and are three and out on offense and that’s it. I have no idea why it’s been that way,” Central Coach Derrick Davis said. “We are competitive and it’s a tie game or down one score or two. I don’t haven an answer as to why we can’t put together in the second half like we do in the first half.”
Central (1-5, 0-2) will host Copper Basin (6-0) this Friday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
“They are the No. 2 team in 1A,” Davis noted. “We are not good enough to go out there and make mistakes against the teams we have been playing and expect to overcome it. We are going to have to cut out some of these mistakes that are just crushing our momentum, putting us in a bind we shouldn’t be in.”
The extra point made it 7-0 with 8:41 left in the first.
Central took the ensuing kickoff and had its own drive going with Jace Derrick carrying the ball four straight times for 12 yards before Harley McCormick carried for four yards.
A couple more carries by Derrick and a first-down run by quarterback Blake Elrod put the ball on the Loudon 39.
That’s when things took a downhill turn for the Chargers. A negative yardage play on first down was followed by a fumble on second and 11, which the Redskins recovered.
Central’s defense, however, forced a three-and-out with Landen Blair knocking down a third-down pass.
The Chargers picked up a first down on their next drive, but later had to punt. Loudon scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-0 with 7:52 left in the half.
The Chargers put together another long drive with Derrick being the main carrier on the possession. Central had the ball first and 10 on the Loudon 22 and jumped offsides. One play later, Central jumped offsides again, putting Central facing second and 18 from the 30 and eventually had to punt.
It’s mistakes like those that are frustrating to Davis.
“Jumping offsides two times and we are going on first sound,” Davis said. “I do not understand that at all … You’ve got to take a little bit of individual responsibility. I don’t know what you are thinking of that you can flinch or jump offsides when we are running on first sound.”
Loudon later marched on a long drive, mostly on running plays, and scored on a two-yard touchdown run by Mckenzie Lunsford to go up 21-0.
“We gave ourselves a chance. It’s a pretty close game and we are getting the ball to start the second half,” Davis said. “We just couldn’t move the ball on offense and then they take the ball down the field and score to make it 21-0 and its almost like ‘here we go again.’”
Loudon later went up 28-0 on Lunsford’s second touchdown and then made it 35-0 on an interception return for a touchdown. The pass bounced off a Loudon defender, then appeared to bounced off the receiver and into the hands of another Loudon defender who returned it for the score.
Loudon tacked on a late score with 20 seconds left to make it 41-0.
Davis thought his team played well in spots, but not well enough throughout the game.
“That’s the frustrating part,” Davis said. “We show flashes, but we are not consistent… It’s a four-quarter game, that’s why they have four quarters. We’ve got to have more playing four quarters.”
Game Statistics
Central ran 47 plays for 157 yards of total offense, including 40 rushes for 142 yards.
Derrick carried the ball 22 times for 123 yards and Harley McCormick rushed six times for 11 yards. Novice Cox, who also played quarterback, gained 10 yards on five carries.
Elrod went 3-for-4 for 15 yards through the air and an interception off a deflected ball.
Cox didn’t complete a pass in three attempts, but did catch one pass for 11 yards. Derrick and Jesse Shambley each caught a pass.
Central committed four penalties for 25 yards and also fumbled twice. Two of those penalties were on the same drive with Central in Loudon territory.
“We are having to beat two teams,” Davis said. “We are beating ourselves and trying to beat another team. Turnovers and penalties, that was the difference on our drives.”
The Chargers were 6-of-12 on third down conversions including 4-for-4 when there were three yards or less to go. But they were 0-2 on fourth down conversions.
Harig was 5-8 passing with two touchdowns for Loudon and also rushed nine times for 82 yards. Lunsford gained 84 yards on 17 carries and scored twice.
Charger Notes: Central has been shutout in four of its five losses … The Chargers’ game versus Copper Basin is set for 7:30 p.m. … Davis said both quarterbacks, Elrod and Cox, will be evaluated during practices for the next four games and from that the coaches will decide who will play that Friday night.
