ENGLEWOOD – For McMinn Central and head coach Matt Moody, none of their recent history against traditional rival Meigs County matters.
The Chargers are focused only on their 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Charger Field for the 2022 rendition of their rivalry with the Tigers. But if they can help the communities of Englewood and Etowah forget about the previous seven years in the series, which have all gone to that team from Decatur, then all the better.
The Chargers’ last win over the Tigers came in 2014, a 19-14 victory during Jason Fitzgerald’s first year as the Meigs head coach. The series since then has not been remotely close, with Meigs having outscored Central by a combined 289-14 over the last seven games. Moreover, the Chargers have been shut out the last five times against Tigers, being outscored 235-0 over that streak. Central’s most recent outing, Moody’s first try against the Tigers last season, was a 61-0 defeat.
But while Meigs has dominated the rivalry recently, Central had beaten the Tigers seven times over the eight-year period from 2007-2014. So it is a streaky series, and the Chargers would like to start such a streak in their favor beginning with Friday.
“It’s like anything else. There are times that they’ve had some really good teams and had our number for a while,” Moody said. “And then I know there have been some streaks where Central has several games in a row. So it’s like we’ve talked about in other games this year, we’re not worried about what’s happened in the past. We know we have a pretty good football team, and we expect to be in every game and give ourselves a chance to win, and that’s kind of what we’re focusing on.”
With Central 4-1 overall, it is the first time since the 2016 season that the Chargers are bringing a winning record into their clash with the Tigers. Central is riding a four-game winning streak, winning three of those games by margins of 20 or more points.
But after a shaky start by its recent standards, Meigs (3-2) may also be rounding into usual form, after spending the first five games rebuilding from the graduation of 15 seniors last year. The Tigers are coming off a 39-0 whipping of Tellico Plains in which they ran for 223 yards while limiting the Bears to 108 total yards of offense.
“They’re on a roll right now, and they’re playing some really good football, and I don’t think it was ever a doubt what they’re capable of,” Moody said. “Losing what they lost last year as far as that many seniors and that many guys that have played and the caliber of player that they lost, record-wise, I guess, they’re not where they were last year, but every time you turn the film on they’re a really good football team, I guess you can say. So they’re very capable, a great coaching staff. (Fitzgerald) has been there a long time, and they’ve got some really good football players again this year, and it seems like right now they’re hitting their stride.”
One thing Central would like to clean up from its 26-6 win at Brainerd is the eight penalties for 70 yards it committed.
“We’ve just got to make sure we take care of the things we can take care of and focus on ourselves,” Moody said. “We can’t have missed assignments and penalties and lose our focus. So it’s a game that we expect to be a tough game and a grind the entire time.”
A long-awaited win over the Tigers would give Central more momentum returning to Region 3-3A play the following week with a trip to state-ranked Kingston.
“There’s a lot of outside factors,” Moody said. “It’s a big rivalry, it’s fun for the communities, it’s fun for the student body, but for us it’s important because it’s the next one. And so we want to keep the momentum we’ve had for the past four weeks going heading into a big region game next week.”
