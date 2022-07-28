With the championship on the line, the Catfish found a few new whiskers.
The Catfish took home the team title in the Summer Swim League Championship meet, edging out the Trout 216-191 on Tuesday at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA. The Trout had won all regular-season meets, but the Catfish came away with the big prize at the end.
It was the conclusion of what league official Katy Coffey considered another successful summer, with 50 swimmers having participated in the league.
“We had such a fun season and I was blessed with amazing parent, sibling and swimmer volunteers from our middle and high school team throughout the season,” Coffey said. “I could not have done it without my two other coaches, who have assisted me with this program two years in a row, Tabitha Gill and Bayli Hope.”
League awards were announced following the conclusion of the championship meet. Awards were as follows:
High Points
8 and Under Girls – Kennedy Madewell
8 and Under Boys – Luke Stewart
9-10 Girls – Wren Alexander
9-10 Boys – Abraham German
11-12 Girls – Scarlett Starkey
11-12 Boys – Rev Alexander
13 and Over Girls – Nikita Gabel
13 and Over Boys – Jonathan Crump
Most Improved
8 and Under Girls – Baylor Slack
8 and Under Boys – Oliver Kersey
9-10 Girls – Jaylin Finch
9-10 Boys – Garrett Finch
11-12 Girls – Lauren Duggan
11-12 Boys – Cayden Zwierzynski
13 and Over Girls – Kira Hope
13 and Over Boys – Mason Davis
Outstanding Sportsmanship
Sofiya Molina, Sailor Starkey, Rev Alexander, Nikita Gabel, Alice Tumlin, Riley Hope, Scarlett Starkey, Lauren Duggan, Alasdair Gabel, Wren Alexander
Coaches Awards
Team Trout – Jonathan Crump
Team Catfish – Scarlett Starkey
Complete results of the championship meet were as follows:
Catfish 216, Trout 191 (C – Catfish, T – Trout)
8U Girls 25 backstroke: 1. Sailor Starkey, C; 2. Allie Davis, T; 3. Hadley German, C; 4. Izzy Davis, T; 5. Oktavia McKenzie, C.
8U Boys 25 backstroke: 1. Luke Stewart, T; 2. Oliver Kersey, C.
9-10 Girls 50 backstroke: 1. Wren Alexander, C; 2. Jaylin Finch, T; 3. Sofiya Molina, T; 4. Kenslie Buckner, C.
9-10 Boys 50 backstroke: 1. Abraham German, T; 2. Riley Hope, C; 3. Myles Davis, T; 4. Garrett Finch, T; 5. Grant Guffey, C.
11-12 Girls 50 backstroke: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C; 2. Alice Tumlin, T; 3. Lauren Duggan, T.
11-12 Boys 50 backstroke: 1. Cayden Zwierzynski, C; 2. Rev Alexander, T.
13O Girls 50 backstroke: 1. Nikita Gabel, T; 2. Aubri Payne, C.
13O Boys 50 backstroke: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C; 2. Jonathan Crump, T; 3. Mason Davis, C.
8U Girls 25 breaststroke: 1. Sailor Starkey, C; 2. Allie Davis, T; 3. Kate Comerford, C; 4. Izzy Davis, T; 5. Oktavia McKenzie, C; 6. Hadley German, C.
8U Boys 25 breaststroke: 1. Luke Stewart, T; 2. Oliver Kersey, C.
9-10 Girls 50 breaststroke: 1. Wren Alexander, C; 2. Jaylin Finch, T; 3. Sofiya Molina, T; 4. Kenslie Buckner, C.
9-10 Boys 50 breaststroke: 1. Abraham German, T; 2. Riley Hope, C; 3. Garrett Finch, T; 4. Myles Davis, T; 5. Grant Guffey, C.
11-12 Girls 50 breaststroke: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C; 2. Alice Tumlin, T; 3. Lauren Duggan, T.
11-12 Boys 50 breaststroke: 1. Rev Alexander, T; 2. Cayden Zwierzynski, C; 3. Alasdair Gabel, C.
13O Girls 50 breaststroke: 1. Aubri Payne, C; 2. Nikita Gabel, T.
13O Boys 50 breaststroke: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C; 2. Mason Davis, C; 3. Jonathan Crump, T.
8U Girls 25 butterfly: 1. Sailor Starkey, C; 2. Allie Davis, T; 3. Hadley German, C; 4. Kate Comerford, C.
8U Boys 25 butterfly: 1. Luke Stewart, T.
9-10 Girls 50 butterfly: 1. Wren Alexander, C; 2. Jaylin Finch, T; 3. Sofiya Molina, T.
9-10 Boys 50 butterfly: 1. Abraham German, T; 2. Riley Hope, C; 3. Myles Davis, T; 4. Garrett Finch, T; 5. Grant Guffey, C.
11-12 Girls 50 butterfly: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C; 2. Lauren Duggan, T.
11-12 Boys 50 butterfly: 1. Cayden Zwierzynski, C; 2. Rev Alexander, T; 3. Alasdair Gabel, C.
13O Girls 50 butterfly: 1. Aubri Payne, C; 2. Nikita Gabel, T.
13O Boys 50 butterfly: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C; 2. Jonathan Crump, T; 3. Mason Davis, C.
8U Girls 25 freestyle: 1. Sailor Starkey, C; 2. Allie Davis, T; 3. Kate Comerford, C; 4. Hadley German, C; 5. Braylee Holland, T; 6. Izzy Davis, T.
8U Boys 25 freestyle: 1. Oliver Kersey, C; 2. Luke Stewart, T.
9-10 Girls 50 freestyle: 1. Jaylin Finch, T; 2. Wren Alexander, C; 3. Sofiya Molina, T; 4. Kenslie Buckner, C.
9-10 Boys 50 freestyle: 1. Abraham German, T; 2. Riley Hope, C; 3. Myles Davis, T; 4. Grant Guffey, C; 5. Garrett Finch, T; 6. Bubs Bourque, T.
11-12 Girls 50 freestyle: 1. Scarlett Starkey, C; 2. Alice Tumlin, T; 3. Lauren Duggan, T.
11-12 Boys 50 freestyle: 1. Cayden Zwierzynski, C; 2. Rev Alexander, T; 3. Alasdair Gabel, C.
13O Girls 50 freestyle: 1. Aubri Payne, C; 2. Nikita Gabel, T.
13O Boys 50 freestyle: 1. Jeremy Schulze, C; 2. Jonathan Crump, T; 3. Mason Davis, C.
