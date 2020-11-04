The Bearden team that is coming into Athens is different from the one McMinn County snuffed out six weeks ago.
And the Cherokees know first-hand how much a given opponent can improve over that period of time. When the Tribe kicks off 7 p.m. on Friday at Cherokee Stadium, it will be seeking a better result in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs than last year’s against the same Bulldogs.
Last season, McMinn had whipped Bearden 37-13 during the regular season, only to see that same Bulldogs team hand it a stunning 23-6 loss to end its campaign in the playoff opener.
This year, the Cherokees (9-1), who are Class 6A’s No. 4 team in The Associated Press’ final state rankings, posted an even more impressive result against Bearden, winning 42-0 on the road. But this time, McMinn County head coach Bo Cagle believes the team’s mentality for the playoff rematch is different. Namely, that win back on Sept. 25 was not the end of McMinn’s plans for revenge.
“I think it’s the same motivation because of what they did to us last year,” Cagle said. “I think us going into the game knowing that we probably were a bit overconfident last year going into it, and that plays into this year the way we’re preparing well and make sure that doesn’t happen again. Now if they beat us, they beat us, but it won’t be because of that, for sure.”
The Cherokees aren’t expecting the playoff rematch with the Bulldogs to go anything like the first, and that may have to do with Bearden (4-6) winning four of its last five games of the regular season. Bearden’s most recent win was 27-7 over the same Science Hill team that upset then-No. 3 state-ranked Dobyns-Bennett the week before.
And for that matter, Cagle believes that Bearden missed some chances the first time against the Cherokees that they don’t expect to miss again.
“They’re playing better, and when we go back and watch our film against them the first time, they had a lot of opportunities that they just lost,” Cagle said. “They dropped some passes, made some bad passes. And they’re not doing that anymore. They’re making big runs. They’re probably more basic in what they do but better at what they do. So that’s the key to everybody to be good at what you do, and that’s what they’re doing. They’re a lot better. They’ve got some different players in different spots, so they’re figuring their team out and putting the best team out there and putting different people in different spots. They’ve got a bunch of things figured out, and like last year they’ve gotten better all year.”
Cagle noted some differences in Bearden’s offense since the first meeting, but the Bulldogs’ gameplan will again revolve around getting star running back Makai Williams the football. Williams ran for 150 yards and also caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in last year’s playoff game, though McMinn limited him to 20 rushing yards in this year’s regular-season game.
“They try to unbalance you a little bit. They’ll try to outflank you from their tight end wing set,” Cagle said. “They didn’t do that a whole lot to us the first time. They did it some. And then they try to get the ball to No. 5 (Williams), and that guy can fly. So the main thing is to keep him under control and keep him from getting out in the open field, because when he does, we’re not going to catch him. he’s faster than anything we’ve seen, and we know that from the game last year, as well.”
Moreover, the Cherokees will be without Nick Bottoms on Friday due to illness protocol, and Noah Brown is questionable with his back injury, which is possibly two cornerbacks out of the rotation. Kutler Blackwell is also dealing with back issues but is probable for Friday.
Bearden’s improvement has shown up on the defensive side of the ball as well – and the Bulldogs were reasonably stout even in September, as McMinn had to earn its 21-0 halftime lead with an 18-play, 90-yard drive that took up much of the second quarter. Jalen Hunt also gained only 166 yards rushing against the Bulldogs, which has been below his average this season.
“They’re not doing a whole lot different defensively other than making plays,” Cagle said. “They made plays to stop Science Hill from throwing the ball, which they’ve got some great receivers out there. They just started doing things better. And I thought they played a good game against us the first time. I think our defense played so well, though, that gave us the opportunity to score the points that we did. their defense was as tough as we’ve seen, and they are the most physical team we’ve seen other than Maryville.”
Linebackers Ty Seritt and Christian Spining are linebackers whom Cagle called “two of the best we’ve seen,” and Kam Smith is a defensive end who has shown he’s capable of blowing up plays. Williams also plays at cornerback for Bearden.
“We’ve got to find those guys and try to take them out of the gameplan as much as possible,” Cagle said.
Most of all, Cagle stressed the need for McMinn to be patient on offense, as it was in the September game.
“Because in the first game, it took us a little while,” Cagle said. “We had to run and grind away. We had (an 18-play) drive at the end of the second quarter to score, and I think we’ve got to be able to do that. And then late in the game, when you grind away, that’s when you can start getting big plays. But you can’t just go out there expecting those things to happen.”
No tickets will be sold at the gate, and there is no reserved seating.
