ENGLEWOOD – McMinn County simply overwhelmed McMinn Central at the net on the way to a sweep of the county rivalry.
The Lady Cherokees rolled up a 26-2 team advantage on kills in their 25-12, 25-12 dismissal of the Chargerettes on Monday in The Roundhouse.
“We've been working really hard on just trying to do the right things and the things that are fundamentally right and not making mistakes on ourselves,” said McMinn assistant coach Scott Leamon, who guided the team with head coach Taylor South out. “So I think we did that pretty well tonight. We didn't make too many mistakes and unforced errors.”
Central saw its winning streak end at two games. According to coach Jenna Adams, the Chargerettes were missing a few players and had to field a different lineup than usual. All but two of Central's players Monday had also participated in the junior varsity match earlier in the evening.
But Adams wasn't using those factors as an excuse for the loss, either.
“We didn't play with each other,” Adams said. “It was nothing like the last two games we just played. Nothing like them. We talked, but we didn't really communicate.”
McMinn (3-3) started the first set on a 6-1 run and continued building its lead from there. The Lady Tribe also started the second set in strong fashion, marching ahead 10-3.
Central (2-2) decided on a best-of-three match beforehand, as opposed to the more typical best-of-five, being the home team and Monday's match being non-district.
Summer Trew landed a game-high 12 kills to lead the Lady Cherokees. Jada Mack added six kills, Ramiyah Thompson and Elena Kurowski three kills each and Jazmine Moses two kills. Lexi Cooley served up three aces for the match.
For the Chargerettes, Lucy Davis and Kampbell Darnell got one kill each, and Davis also served her team's lone ace.
Both teams return to play in their respective districts today, with McMinn back home to host District 5-AAA opponent Ooltewah and Central taking a trip up U.S. 411 to begin District 5-AA play at Sequoyah. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.
