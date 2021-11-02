NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball team started its season 1-1 in the Fisk Classic on Saturday and Sunday at Fisk University. The Lady Bulldogs eked a 74-72 overtime win over Fisk on Saturday, then lost 73-54 to Rust College on Sunday.
The TWU men improved their record to 3-0 with an 84-70 win Saturday over Fisk. The Bulldogs also played Rust on Sunday, but a result from that game was not available as of press time Sunday night.
Against Fisk, former McMinn Central standout Jordan Wright led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points, including the two winning free throws with three seconds left in overtime. Cambree Mayo scored 16, including the tying 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in regulation. Madison McClurg had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebunds, and Alexis Bates scored 11 points.
Former Meigs County standout Anna Crowder tallied seven points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in her college debut, and Jacelyn Stone, also a former Lady Tiger, had two points, six rebounds and two assists.
Against Rust, Wright scored 14, Bates 11 and Anna Crowder 10. Rust led 26-16 after one quarter and used a 28-16 third quarter to lead by 23 points heading into the final period.
In the men’s team’s win over Fisk, Ty Patterson led with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bryant Bernard scored 14 points, Billy Balogun 13 and Elisha Mayberry 11. The Bulldogs led 43-40 at halftime and pulled away with a 41-30 second half.
The men play again 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in their home opener against AAC rival Bryan. The Lady Bulldogs’ next game is their home opener 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, against conference opponent Montreat, with the men also playing Montreat after at 7:30.
