Tennessee Wesleyan swept a pair of Appalachian Athletic Conference games from visiting Point University on Saturday.
Jordan Wright hit the game winner with five seconds to play and then added two free throws to seal the victory in a 61-58 win over the Lady Skyhawks. Wright finished with 23 points, going 6-for-12 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
The Bulldogs rallied from an early 20-7 deficit, dominating the second half in a 67-59 victory. The Wesleyan men had three players score in double figures and nine scored in the game.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-5, 7-5 in AAC) and Bulldogs (11-6, 9-6) will both play again on Tuesday with the TWU women hosting Columbia at 5:30 p.m. while the men will travel to Union College for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order prohibiting most fans at games is set to expire on Monday, but TWU will not allow fans on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 17-10 after the first quarter and held a 25-21 halftime advantage. Wesleyan was up 37-32 going to the final period.
Point tied the game at 43-43 with 5:26 to play to set the stage for the final few minutes.
Wright hit two free throws and Point made just one out of two before Wesleyan’s Kathaleen Alomar scored a bucket to put Wesleyan up 47-44.
Over the next few minutes, Chloe Yearwoood, Hannah Cherry and Madison McClurg scored for the Lady Bulldogs as Wesleyan pushed their lead out to 51-46.
Again, however, Point ended up tying the game at 57-57 with 36 seconds left after a three-point shot.
Wright missed a shot with 15 seconds left, but the Lady Bulldogs grabbed the rebound and called a timeout.
Wright then hit what turned out to be the game winner with five seconds to play to put Wesleyan up 59-57.
The Lady Skyhawks were fouled with four seconds left, but made only one of two free throw attempts to make it 59-58, TWU.
Point had to foul to stop the clock and did so with three seconds to play. Wright then sank two free throws to seal the 61-58 victory.
Wright finished with 23 points, four rebounds and two blocks. McClurg, Cherry and Yearwood all finished with 11 points. Ashley Baxter scored three points and Alomar had two.
McClurg grabbed 14 rebounds and Yearwood had seven boards. Cambree Mayo handed out four assists and made two steals.
As a team, the Lady Bulldogs outrebounded Point 40-19.
Wesleyan was able to keep that deficit from getting much larger and trailed 35-25 at the half.
The Bulldogs kept chipping away at Point’s lead and a bucket by Ty Patterson tied the game at 40-40 with 13:29 to play.
The Skykawks later took a 45-44 lead, but a bucket by Todd Lansden put Wesleyan up by one at 46-45 with 9:08 left and Wesleyan never trailed after that.
Darwin Hubbard, Elisha Mayberry, Cameron Montgomery and Djimon Wilson all scored over the next 10 minutes as the Bulldogs were able to grab a 10-point advantage, leading 64-54 with 40 seconds to play.
Point made it a little closer, but the Bulldogs did enough in the final 40 seconds to earn the 67-59 victory.
Mayberry led the Bulldogs with 11 points while Billy Balogun and Wilson each finished with 10 points.
Hubbard, Lansden and Noah Fager each had eight points.
Lansden also grabbed eight rebounds and Hubbard had six boards while Wilson had five. Wilson also blocked three shots.
