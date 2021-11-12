Carson-Newman freshman Sydnee Duncan was named to the All-South Athletic Conference Third Team, the league announced on Tuesday.
The former McMinn County standout was one of five Lady Eagles to receive an All-SAC honor. Duncan has scored eight goals, including four game-winners, leading the team in both categories and ranking seventh in the conference. The freshman midfielder's six goals in SAC play rank fourth in the league.
Carson-Newman reached the semifinals of the SAC tournament, playing Friday morning at top-seeded Catawba after The Daily Post-Athenian went to press.
