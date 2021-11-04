Mountain View and Riceville divided a pair of elementary school basketball games on Tuesday.
The Mountain View girls defeated Riceville 61-36.
Macy Knox led all scorers with 19 points and Kali Miller added 14 points and Brylee Cooper 8 for Mountain View. Ellie Whaley scored 16 for Riceville and Kyra Watson finished with 11 and Stormie Breeden 5.
The script was flipped in the boy's game as Riceville won 61-26.
Henry Cook and Jaxon Hope scored 13 points each for Riceville, and Andrew Brown added 12 points. Bradley Mayfield led Mountain View with 8 points, and Ryne Moore scored 4 and Jamez Moss 3.
