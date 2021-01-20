Tennessee Wesleyan lost a pair of games at Reinhardt on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs lost 61-51. Jordan Wright and Ashley Baxter each scored 11 points for Wesleyan. Alyson Crowder added seven.
The Bulldogs lost 67-65. Billy Ballogun led Wesleyan with 15 points. Ty Patterson and Jonathan Webb each scored 12 points and Elisha Mayberry finished with 10.
