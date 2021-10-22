CLEVELAND – The other boys' basketball coaches in District 5-AAAA greeted Randy Casey by planting a fat target on his team's back.
But at the same time, the first-year coach also considered it an honor when his McMinn County squad was ranked No. 2 in the coaches' poll during the district's media day on Wednesday at Cleveland Country Club.
The media poll also regarded the Cherokees highly in the preseason, placing the Tribe tied for third with Walker Valley.
"That's great, and we're honored, but I'm more concerned about where we finish than where we start," Casey said. "But that's OK. That means we got some people's attention and we've earned a little bit of respect over the summer. Now we've got to continue to do that and continue to get better."
McMinn's girls, coming off last year's surprise run to the district title game, also garnered a measure of respect from the district's coaches and the media from Athens, Cleveland and Chattanooga, being ranked outright No. 3 in the media poll and tied for third with Walker Valley in the coaches' poll.
Just like the boys, the Lady Cherokees also have a new coach in charge this season, with David Tucker heading the team on an interim basis as Tim McPhail still recovers from a stroke and treatment for brain tumors that were discovered in March.
"The girls have gained a lot of respect, and to have respect in this district is good now," Tucker said. "We've just got to go out and perform and play. I believe we're ready to go, so here we go."
The Cherokees have just one senior this year, returning All-District guard Ty Runyan whom Casey said is headed for a big season. Casey also expects junior Tucker Monroe, whom he called "arguably one of the top two or three shooters I've ever coached in my life," to be a major part of what McMinn does this basketball season.
Casey also reiterated the Tribe's mission statement of being "everyday guys" over the offseason, something he believes his team has embraced.
"We had a great summer. Our guys really have bought in to the idea of we're trying to be everyday guys," Casey said. "And I think in the past they were sometimes guys or some days guys, but we're trying to be everyday guys. Working on changing bodies in the weight room all summer at 7 o'clock in the morning and things of that nature.
"That's the beginning, was to get stronger and build our skill level, and I feel like we have a great mix of older guys as well as younger guys."
Tucker had helped the Lady Cherokees and assistant coaches Lynn Monroe and Shaunte Long prepare early in the summer even before being named interim head coach, but at first he wasn't sure of even how far he should step in with instruction.
"It was hard to have that at the back of my mind, that you didn't know whether to step forward or step back or step to the side," Tucker said.
But with 25 players in the program, with All-District players Peytyn Oliver, Brooklyn Stinnett, Addie Smith and Jada Mack returning from last year, Tucker displayed confidence in what the Lady Tribe can accomplish this season.
The classification may have an extra 'A' on it now, with basketball having been expanded to four classes starting this cycle, but the top spots in both polls were still the same, for both boys and girls.
Topping both girls' polls are 11-time defending district champion Bradley Central, with the media picking the Bearettes unanimously. Cleveland was second in both polls. McMinn was third and Walker Valley fourth in the media poll, while the two were tied for third in the coaches' poll. The rest of both polls read the same: Rhea County in fifth, Ooltewah sixth and Howard seventh.
In the boys' polls, defending district champion Cleveland topped both, with the media unanimous in picking the Blue Raiders. The next few spots were where the media and coaches differed. The media picked district newcomer Howard in second, followed by McMinn and Walker Valley in a tie for third and Bradley in fifth. The coaches picked McMinn second, Walker Valley and Bradley in a tie for third and Howard fifth. Both boys' polls ended with Ooltewah in sixth and Rhea in seventh.
McMinn begins its basketball season on Nov. 16 at home against Clinton.
